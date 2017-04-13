HOROSCOPE

For Friday, April 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Travel plans are exciting! Others are excited about school plans or other adventures that will expand their world. (Aries people are the pioneers of the zodiac.)

Discussions pertaining to wills, inheritances and shared property probably will result in a benefit to you today. Do not avoid these discussions, because you might end up laughing all the way to the bank.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a good day to schmooze with others, especially partners and close friends. Enjoy the company of others, and they will enjoy your company as well.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. Meanwhile, others might work with people from other cultures and different countries.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Say 'yes' to any social invitation today, because you want to party and socialize with others. Sporting events, the arts and playful activities with children will delight you. Enjoy your day!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions about real estate might be beneficial to you today. Either way, a family get-together will be uplifting and friendly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You are in such a positive frame of mind today – this is a good day to talk to others. It's also a good day for writing, sales, teaching and acting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways that you can boost your income, because they do exist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which makes you feel upbeat, optimistic and hopeful about your future. Hope for the future is a very good thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do something to give yourself a little peace and quiet today, because you need a breather. Hide somewhere or seek solitude in beautiful surroundings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A meeting with a female acquaintance will be upbeat and pleasant today. (You might enjoy time with a friend or with a group.) This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, because his or her feedback might help you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with authority figures are positive today, because people are in a good mood. Not only can you impress people today, you also might learn something valuable.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are ethical and idealistic. You also are intelligent, passionate and eager to be loved and appreciated. This year it's important for you to know that you will benefit from all your dealings with others. This means that you should be friendly and make friends. Your success lies in interacting with other people. Join clubs and organizations. Even your social interactions will be mutually beneficial.

