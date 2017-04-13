Lady Pats earn revenge over Jonesboro

Four days after falling to the Lady Hurricane in Jonesboro, the Marion Lady Patriots defeated Jonesboro in Marion

After falling to the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (12-6 overall, 7-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) in Jonesboro last week, the Marion Lady Patriots (15-6, 5-1) repaid the Lady Hurricane the favor, beating Jonesboro 98 in Marion.

“It was pretty big for them to bounce back like that and hit the (Jonesboro) pitcher the way they did,” Marion head coach Sean Gray said. “We thought we left a lot of opportunities out there Friday night and we kind of capitalized on those tonight.”

Marion’s Shelby Carpenter certainly made the most of out of her opportunities.

The Marion junior doubled each of the three times she came to the plate, resulting in two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Lady Patriots.

Also, playing a big role at the plate for Marion, Destiny King once again impressed. King homered off the Jonesboro pitcher in the bottom of the sixth, part of a five-run inning for the Lady Patriots, scoring herself and Morgan “Speedy” Whited from first base for what would prove to be the winning runs for Marion.

Starting on the mound for the Lady Patriots, senior Hope Phipps breezed through the first two innings, allowing only one run, before hitting a bump in the third inning.

Jonesboro hit the Marion starter for four runs in the third stanza and headed into the fourth inning with a 5-4 advantage.

Gray believes that by the time the third inning rolled around Jonesboro had simply seen Phipps too many times in too short a time span as the Marion senior pitched a complete game against the Lady Hurricane last Friday.

Enter Megan Adams, who relieved Phipps and shut out the Jonesboro ladies for the next three innings, going into the seventh.

“They had seen Hope for 11 straight innings,” Gray said. “They’d seen her so many times that they had built some confidence up.

The different look (when Adams entered) was huge and Megan was throwing her best stuff.”

The Lady Hurricane did get to Adams in the seventh, however, as the Jonesboro team started up a two-out rally.

Down to their last out, the Lady Hurricane drove in three runs, cutting Marion’s lead to 9-8.

However, Phipps, who moved to second base after Adams came on to pitch, hadn’t had her last say yet. As the tying run for Jonesboro rounded third and headed to home, Phipps corralled a sharply hit ground ball and rocketed a throw to first, beating the Lady Hurricane runner by a step and sealing the revenge victory for the Lady Patriots.

With the win, the Marion ladies improve to 6-1 at home this season, with another home game coming up tonight against the Green County Tech Lady Golden Eagles (11-3-1, 91).

Winning at home is building even more confidence in the Lady Patriots, according to Gray.

“We talked about just how confident and comfortable we are at home,” Gray said. “This is a place we love to be at and practice at. It’s where our fans are and that confidence we gain from protecting our home field is huge.”

With the victory over Jonesboro, the Marion ladies increase their chances of getting at least one home game in the upcoming district tournament after the regular season, something Gray thinks could benefit his club greatly.

“Beating Jonesboro tonight was really big,” Gray said.

“That should ensure at least one or two district home games, which would be a good advantage.”

The Lady Patriots complete a three-game home stand tonight as they host Green County Tech. First pitch between Marion and the Lady Golden Eagles is slated for 5 p.m.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Collins Peeples