Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park said Lake Poinsett recorded a good weekend of fishing. Saturday was a little rough early on with the wind and the cold weather, but several anglers brought in some nice crappie! They were sold out of Rosey Red Minnows, goldfish and rice slicks Tuesday morning (they were back in stock Tuesday afternoon), and they were within 5 pounds of being out of regular minnows. Bass have been biting on watermelon redworms in the back of the coves around the lake. The catfish are really starting to come around as well.

Soon the bream will start biting well.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870-670-4496) said water is stained and the surface temperature is about 61 degrees. Water level is normal. Bream reports were fair. Crappie are good on minnows. Bass reports were good, with jigs working best.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 400 cfs at the spring and water clarity has been partly cloudy. The river has come up some with recent rains. Extra care should be taken wading. It is a great time to be out catching trout on the Spring. Stocking has been ramped up preparing for the spring season. Olive Woollies and big nymphs have been working well, and of course Y2Ks. Hot pink Trout Magnets are a great alternative for spin fishers. It has no flavor for a great catch-and-release tool. And it just so happens the trout and smallmouth love them.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork Rivers. Canoe season is over and there are fewer boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff.

There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive woolly buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River near Newark

Triangle Sports (870-793-7122) reported water is extremely high due to the rain and is very muddy, no fishing.

Submitted photo

That’s a Keeper!

If you snag a fish with one of these yellow tags, don’t throw it back! You’ve got a winner. Call the number on the tag, (877) 734-4581, and claim your reward. Visit agfc.com for more information.

