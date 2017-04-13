Redbirds rock Sky Sox in home opener

The Memphis Redbirds finally opened up the home- season at AutoZone Park and fans were rewarded with four Memphis homeruns and eight strikeouts by Redbirds starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon

sports@theeveningtimes.com

MEMPHIS- Peanut shells cased the floor, the smell of stale, over-priced beer filled the air and fans erupted as the home team was introduced. It was the 2017 home-opener for the Memphis Redbirds as the home team took on the Colorado Sky Sox.

And fans in Memphis who had waited for the Redbirds to return home from a five-game series in New Orleans to begin the season, were not disappointed as Memphis won 5-1.

Redbirds starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon, making his first start ever at the AAA level, electrified Memphis fans and sent electricity through the Sky Sox, striking out the side in the top of the first inning, part of an eightstrikeout night for the Memphis starter.

Harrison Baker then carried the good energy into the bottom of the opening inning for the Redbirds, crushing a solo-shot onto the left-field bluff in the first home at-bat of the season for any Memphis player.

Memphis catcher Carson Kelly followed suit to lead off the second inning for Memphis, drilling a Sky Sox pitch into the stands in right field to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

After Poncedeleon sat down Colorado in order in the top of the third, the lead-off Memphis magic struck again in the bottom of the inning. This time, Redbirds first baseman Luke Voit put a volt into the ball and sent the pitch over the fence in deep leftcenter, giving Memphis a 3-0 advantage. With the homerun Voit continues his impressive early-season performance at the plate, homering three times in the last three games for the Redbirds. The Sky Sox finally got a hit off of Poncedeleon in the fourth inning and then hit the Redbirds starter up for a homerun in the fifth, making the game 3-1 and ending the Memphis righthanders night.

Poncedeleon exited his first ever AAA outing with the aforementioned eight strikeouts while allowing only two hits and one earned run through 5 1/3 innings of work.

However, though Poncedeleon’s night was over, his battery mate, Carson Kelly, wasn’t finished just yet.

Kelley knocked out his second home run of the evening in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Redbirds a 4-1 cushion on the way to the 5-1 victory.

Following the win of the first home game of the 2017 season, Memphis is 5-1 to begin the season, as of Tuesday.

The Redbirds return to action against the Sky Sox again tonight, with first pitch at AutoZone Park scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

By Collins Peeples