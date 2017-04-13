Sports Briefs

•

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locally-based organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse.

$25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online at https://racesonline.com.

***

• Esperanza Bonanza Golf Tournament — The annual Esperanza Bonanza Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, May 12, at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club, beginning at 12 noon. The field is limited to 42 two-person teams with a scramble format. Individuals are allowed to enter and will be paired up with other individual entrants to make teams. The tournament is open to both men and women. Entry fee is $65 per player. Entry forms available online at www.esperanzabonanza. org.

***

• CASA ‘I Run for the Child’ 5K — CASA of the Arkansas Delta has announced their first-ever 5K run/walk, set for Saturday, May 13, beginning in front of the Marion Court House at 9 a.m. More details are coming soon. Visit the CASA of the Arkansas Delta Facebook page for updates.

Delta Beta Sigma 5K —