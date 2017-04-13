Three run sixth lifts Devils

The Blue Devil bats came alive late agaisnt White Station, complimenting seven scoreless innings from Tyler Thorn and giving West Memphis the win over White Station

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game and they went on to shut out Memphis White Station 30 on Monday at Tilden Rodgers Complex.

Leading the way offensively for West Memphis (11- 5) were seniors Hayden Spears, Nick Allsbrook and Jackson Beech all with two hits apiece. All three had a double apiece. Sophomore Denver Burton added a single and a stolen base while Mason Kearney and Michael Troxler all had a single each in the Blue Devils' nine-hit attack.

Right-hander Tyler Thorn twirled seven shutout innings in claiming the win on the mound. Thorn allowed six hits and no walks in going the distance while striking out seven.

The Blue Devils will host Jonesboro in a key conference game on Thursday.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods