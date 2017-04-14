2 guilty in East Arkansas food program fraud case

Jury finds pair guilty on all 40 counts in scheme to steal USDA funds intended to feed hungry children

LITTLE ROCK—Patrick C. Harris, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Dax Roberson, United States Department of Agriculture–Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge, Tracey D.

Montaño, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced Thursday that a federal jury has returned guilty verdicts against Jacqueline Mills and Anthony Waits on all 40 counts in which the pair was charged in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving money intended to feed hungry children in Arkansas.

The jury found Mills, 41, of Helena-West Helena, guilty of one wire-fraud conspiracy charge, 25 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of bribery, and 3 counts of money laundering. Waits, 38, of England, was convicted of one count of wire-fraud conspiracy. United States District Court Judge James M. Moody, Jr. presided over the eight-day trial, which concluded Thursday with the jury verdict. Judge Moody will sentence Mills and Waits at a later date.

“This verdict confirms what the evidence has shown from the beginning— Jacqueline Mills and Anthony Waits are thieves who preyed on the most vulnerable members of our society,” Harris said.

“Their outrageous behavior— literally stealing millions of dollars intended to be used for feeding hungry Arkansas children—is among the most egregious fraud this office has seen, and we will request a sentence that reflects the seriousness of their conduct.”

Mills and Waits stole more than $4 million from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) feeding programs administered in Arkansas through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS).

Sponsors who want to participate in the feeding programs must submit an application to DHS for approval. After approval, they canprovide meals as part of the feeding programs, and are reimbursed for the eligible meals they serve.

