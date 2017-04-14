A Helter-Skelter World

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

We sure live in a helter skelter world! The Oakland Raiders football team is moving to Las Vegas and the citizens in “sin city” will be taxed an estimated $400 per year in new taxes to pay for the new state-ofthe- art stadium. Estimates are the stadium will cost two billion dollars. The tickets will be so expensive most people will not be able to afford even just one ticket. That's insane, that's the helter skelter world we live in.

In 1882, Friedrick Nietzsche declared: “God is Dead.” Fast forward to 1968 and Time Magazine's famous cover reinforcing Nietzsche's statement and asking the question: “Is God Dead?”

Helter skelter simply means “confusion.” There can be no doubt that we live in a confused American culture. To think that laws detailing that if you are born a male that you must use a bathroom for males. And, if you were born a female you must use a bathroom for females.

Early in His ministry, Jesus went to a synagogue and opened the scroll of the prophet Isaiah and read: 'The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, Because He anointed Me to preach the Gospel to the poor. He has sent Me to proclaim release to the captives, And recovery of sight to the blind, To set free those who are oppressed, To proclaim the favorable year of the Lord.' And He closed the book, gave it back to the attendant and sat down; and the eyes of all in the synagogue were fixed on Him. And He began to say to them, 'Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.' (Luke 4:18-21) I know Jesus was speaking about physically blind people in this instance because he healed many blind people during His time on earth and I believe He still heals today. I also believe that He was speaking about those who live helter skelter lives and those that are spiritually blinded and confused.

There is an example we can learn from: “As He passed by, He saw a man blind from birth. And His disciples asked Him, 'Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he would be born blind?'

(John 9:1-2) Jesus healed this man and instead of celebrating this miracle and congratulating the man the religious leaders demanded answers as to why Jesus healed on the Sabbath (day of rest).

“They brought to the Pharisees the man who was formerly blind. Now it was a Sabbath on the day when Jesus made the clay and opened his eyes. Then the Pharisees also were asking him again how he received his sight. And he said to them, 'He applied clay to my eyes, and I washed, and I see.'

Therefore some of the Pharisees were saying, 'This man is not from God, because He does not keep the Sabbath.' But others were saying, 'How can a man who is a sinner perform such signs?' (John 9:13-16).

The Pharisee's asked the question, “How can a man who is a sinner perform such signs?” Their confusion never allowed them to consider Jesus was who He claimed to be — The Christ.

Helter skelter — confusion, has been alive and well since the serpent tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Sometimes confusion comes into our lives by the influence of others. Still, at other times confusion comes because we operate on emotions and feelings.

On this Good Friday, remember confusion and this helter skelter culture we live is the result of sin.

Jesus, the Son of God, came to earth, was born of a virgin, lived a sinless life (though He was tempted as we are but remained pure), died on the Cross, was buried in a tomb, raised to life again and ascended to sit on the right hand of God the Father and He is soon returning.

The enemy of your soul (and others) will try to confuse you by adding a little falsehood to a whole lot of truth. It worked the first time with Adam and Eve and he still has a really good success rate using the same old type of confusion in our lives. If you are looking for the truth you can find it in the Word of God, the Holy Bible.

Remember, Easter is not about a bunny, chocolate, eggs or a new pair of shoes or dress, it's about Jesus the Christ redeeming you.

Confusion comes from the enemy who seeks to take your life from you. Christ died to give life to you.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

