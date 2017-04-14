Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

All People Fellowship Ministry,

5079 State Hwy. 77 N, Marion: Annual Sunday School Month at

9:30 a.m. each Sunday during the month of April. Two events for Sunday School Month, April 23rd at 5 p.m. Lillian Rivera Brown, Missionary from the Caribbean, Central and South America will be the guest speaker. April 30th at 5 p.m. Elder Anthony Grant will be the guest teacher for Twilight Sunday School. The public is invited. Ann C. Grant, Sunday school superintendent. Macon Drake, host pastor.

Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis: Resurrection Celebration Revival Wednesday, April 19th and Thursday, April 20th, 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist The Reverend William D. Watley, Ph.D. Senior Pastor of the Historic Saint Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church of Atlanta, Georgia. Rev. Larry M. Banks, pastor.

Holy Week Schedule:

Service Friday at Calvary Baptist, 1600 N. Avalon, West Memphis with speaker David Dobbs of First Presbyterian. All services at 12:05 p.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Community Mother Board Program Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. Charles Clark Sr. pastor of New St. Paul MB Church. The public is invited. Mother Edna Stokes, president. Mother Mamie Mack, vice president. Rev. Remise Faulkner, pastor.

Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Pastor’s Aid Program Sunday April 23 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. William Gay from the St. Paul MB Church of Hughes. Sis. Katie Scofield from Traveler’s Rest MB Church of Hughes, emcee. Rev. Cornell Jackson, host pastor.

New Lehi Missionary Baptist Church: Annual Pastor’s Aid Program Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Troy McClinton along with his church New Hope MB Church will be guests. Sis. Kathurine Ladd, sponsor. Rev. Edward Hampton, pastor.

Old St. Paul News:

OSP Anointed Voices presents “Good Friday” concert featuring Min. Stephen Black and The Levites and AOP Dancers Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. No children’s church this Sunday. T.A.C.T. Teen Summit on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. for all ages and Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. T.A.C.T. Summit/College Fair for 7th through 12th grade; also College Fair on Saturday. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Sunset: Come celebrate Jesus with us! Spring Revival Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Evangelist for the week is Bishop Eric Jackson of Mt. Nebo MB Church, Tunica, Mississippi. H. W. Showers, host pastor.

West Memphis Church of God, 311 Bond St., West Memphis: Spring Market Saturday, April 15 beginning at 8 a.m. Bake Sale, lots of cakes, casseroles, pies and other yummy goodies. Tea Room, breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. Lunch at 11 a.m. Also featuring outside vendors: Home Decor, Wreaths, Handmade Goods, Burlap Door Hangers, Wood Art, LulaRoe & more!

The Word on The Move,

2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis: Annual Spring Caring and Sharing Love Fest Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Food, Fun, Give-a-way, health screening, praise and fellowship. Adam Davis, pastor.