Catching up with Kelly

Redbirds backstop Carson Kelly has been tearing his way through minor- league baseball with, both, his spectacular play at catcher and hot bat when standing at the plate

Carson Kelly had to change several things upon being drafted by the St.

Louis Cardinals 86th overall in the 2012 amateur draft. First and most importantly, the native Cubs fan had to change his favorite MLB team.

Kelly, whose mother and father hail from Missouri and Chicago, respectively, says that since signing with the Cardinals the friends and family of his who grew up rooting for the Cubs have made the transition from Chicago blue to Cardinal red right along with him.

Also, Kelly had to completely change positions, moving behind the plate from third base. The former University of Oregon player switched to catcher in 2014 and took to his new position like a duck to water, winning a Gold Glove for minor league catchers in 2015.

However, Kelly does confess that there were a few hurdles he had to conquer in rebranding himself as top catching prospect in all of baseball.

“Switching to catcher, the wear-and-tear on your body, and learning the position, that’s kind of the biggest thing that really struck me early on,” Kelly said. “Now, it’s become little tiny details that I work on.”

Helping Kelly work on those tiny details every spring training for the past four years has been, arguably, the best catcher in all of Major League Baseball, Yadier Molina.

“Yadi has been so great to me, so great to the Cardinal fans and to the St. Louis Cardinals,” Kelly said “It’s truly an honor to be able to work with him.”

Kelly says that when he first transitioned from third base to catcher, Molina helped to ease him into his new role on the field by showing him basics, setting himself up physically in a good position to be able to catch. Now, Kelly says, the duo works on the finer aspects of the art of catching. “Now, it’s the little details, how to call a game and how to take care of a staff,” Kelly said. “That’s probably the biggest thing now that I’ve taken from Yadi.”

Taking care of his pitching staff is something that takes up just as much time off the diamond as practice on the field, according to Kelly. Whether learning the tendencies of his battery mates, where the pitchers like to locate certain pitches or even just where the throwers like to eat, Kelly says he spends a lot of time developing a working relationship as well as a friendship with his pitching crew.

Any day Kelly and his staff aren’t at AutoZone Park or on the road, the crew may be found at the Rendezvous, Central BBQ or Kooky Canuck’s talking about exploiting weaknesses of opposing hitters and how to perfectly execute their game plan of pitches.

However, while Kelly and his teammates enjoy their dinners, the Redbirds catcher confesses that most of the chemistry between he and his pitchers does happen on the diamond.

“That just comes with catching a guy for a long time,” Kelly said. “You know what movement he might have or what arm slot he’s going to throw from, all that stuff. It just takes time and a lot of reps.”

When the Cardinals second ranked prospect, behind Alex Reyes, isn’t memorizing his pitchers’ movement in practice, he prefers to be digging balls out of the dirt.

“I, personally, like to block all the time,” Kelly said.

“To block pitches that are maybe in the dirt, I like to do it all the time and inbetween innings. It’s something that I do to continue to work on my development even when the game’s not on the line. I do it right there. So, when the game is on the line, I’m ready to go.”

Along with his Golden Glove defense, Kelly also has been swinging a hot bat throughout his minorleague career. Last season, in 329 at-bats, the Memphis catcher finished with a .289 batting average. According to Kelly, spending so much time behind the plate helps when he steps into the batter’s box. “I feel like I’m in the game when I’m back there,” Kelly said. “It helps me to focus and be ready to contribute both at the plate and behind it.”

Whether it’s a better understanding of the umpire’s strike zone, being accustomed to the lights of the field or a knowledge of pitch selection, something indeed seems to be helping Kelly at the plate as he crushed two home runs in the Memphis Redbirds home opener earlier this week.

The Redbirds backstop will continue to develop in Memphis for the forseeable future, as his big league counterpart, Molina, recently signed a three-year extension. And that doesn’t bother Kelly at all.

“I’ve got to continue to just be Carson Kelly,” Kelly said. “I can’t worry about what’s going to happen. We don’t know what’s going to happen tonight, tomorrow or the next day.

Something might change.

Right now, I have to focus on what I can do here in Memphis and helping this team win.”

Kelly and the Redbirds defend their home field again tonight against the Colorado Sky Sox with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Collins Peeples