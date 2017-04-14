Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Fire Department Dues

A friendly reminder that your annual Fire Department dues are due.

It’s $ 50 per house. If there is a fire and you are not current, the Fire Department will show up, however your insurance company will be billed at a higher rate. Payments may be sent to Horseshoe Lake Fire Department, 174 Highland Dr., Horseshoe Lake, AR 72348.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

April 14 – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Blaise Bonds, Shirley R. Arnold and Mary Bennett Rogers.

Happy Anniversary to: Michael & Patricia Sherman. In Memory: Jimmy Bain.

April 15th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Abby Marotti, Betty Riden, Jonathan Collum and Brown & Byron Burch.

April 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Chip Brown, Everette Arnold and Shelia Brooks. Happy Anniversary to: Pat & Nancy Bonds. In Memory: Brandy Smith.

April 17th – In Memory: Amanda Wise and Halbert McCollum.

April 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Hadley York, Bailey Frymire, Hunter Hood, Turner Meurrier and Ryan Smith. In Memory: Kay Smith Campbell.

April 19th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Dot Sandroni, Lina Wacaster and Guy Arnold, Jr. In Memory: Jimmy Arnold.

April 20th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Paula Parker Powell and Raymond Campbell Grafton. In Memory: Don Buck.

Planting Your Bloomers Seminar

The annual “Planting Your Bloomers” Gardening Seminar presented by Cross County Master Gardeners was held on April 4, at Kelley’s Restaurant in Wynne.

Crittenden County Master Gardeners attending were: Holly Bacon, Ron Baker, Donna Briggs, Brenda Currie, Adair Dhority, Linda Farr, Rose Marconi and Corrine Miller. Those attending from the Hughes Town & Country Garden Club were: Holly Bacon, Virginia Carpenter and Sherry Dodd. First speaker was Steve Dettelbach of Dettelbach Farms, “Growing Local Agriculture” you can visit their website at www.onlinefarmfreshmarket. com , Janet Carson did two separate programs “Annuals and Perennials” and “Trends in Gardening”. The last speaker of the day was Jason Mullins on “Fairy Gardening”. Everyone enjoyed a breakfast and a lunch buffet provided by Kelley’s. The tables were decorated with miniature fairy gardens made on a piece of wood by the Cross County Master Gardeners and all attendees were able to take one home with them.

Canal Clean-Up The Annual Canal Gardens Property Owners Clean-Up is scheduled for April 22 (rain date April 29). A garbage dumpster will be located on the lot next to 47 Southwood Cove. NO tires or batteries go in the dumpster provided by the County. There will be a scrapable metal trailer at 302 Lakewood Dr. provided by Greg Davenport of D & M Services. All contents of this trailer will be weighed and monies received will be donated to the Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. Flyers will be put out this weekend with more details.

Calendar of Events

April 15th Deadline Filing Taxes for Federal and State (Must be postmarked by 4-18-17).

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St.

Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

April 16th Easter!!

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

April 17th Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

April 18th Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court meets, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Marion.

St. Francis County Master Gardeners meet, 11:30 a.m., St. Francis County Museum, Forrest City.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept.

meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

April 20th Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

April 21st Hughes Town & Country Garden Club meet, 11 a.m., Asian Fusion, West Memphis.

