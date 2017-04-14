Low blood counts are common in those with myeloma

WM Council releases Southland funds to three of four local clubs

Lack of reports, plans freezes money earmarked for L. R. Jackson Girls Club

“This a cruel act,” said West Memphis City Councilor Lorraine Robinson.

“We shouldn’t be holding that money; they are dependent on it for operations. We don’t have a legitimate reason for it.”

“We do have reason, I have not seen any of their numbers, not any,” replied Councilor Helen Harris.

Three West Memphis youth clubs received $18,000 as city council distributed revenue from Southland Park but the L.R. Jackson Girls club was excluded. City Council divided the pot four ways but paid out to just three of the clubs, The three, Crittenden County Boys and Girls Club, the J.W. Rich Girls club and the Wonder City Club took one fourth of the total $71,000 quarterly revenue designated for youth organizations by ordinance. The remaining quarter share was set aside pending a review by city council in a special work session scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Clubs are to deliver quarterly reports and financial statements according to a 1984 ordinance. A failure to comply clause states failure is grounds for withholding and consideration for funds.

Despite the long standing rule, Robinson plead ignorance on behalf of the club.

“She (club director Chancey Rainey) doesn’t know what is required,” said Robinson. “Every year this club is singled out. It’s personal, its the result of a personal agenda with the club.”

Rainey stands accused on drug felony charges for altered narcotic prescriptions. Court proceedings are pending.

Harris insisted it was anything but personal noted club operations and focused on the purpose of the funds ultimately intended to benefit the children. “They need to bring their numbers and their plans to the meeting,” replied Harris. “I’ve been there seven times to get answers, and couldn’t get any. The club was not open for children’s activities. One time I went in there and there was a blind woman attending the desk and a toilet overflowing and no one knew about it. I have not seen it open for children.”

City council disagreed with Robinson but not without some discussion and split the vote Harris called. The move to fund three clubs and to scrutinize the L.R. Jackson Club report passed with seven votes for, Robinson dissenting and Marco Mc-Clendon and James Pulliaum abstaining.

McClendon said he had repeatedly visited the L.R.

Jackson club after school, sometimes finding the club open and sometimes not.

He wanted more than hit and miss after school programs and a meaningful commitment to serve youth.

“What I want to see is their future plans for the money to serve children in the community,” said Mc-Clendon.

Councilor Melanie Hutchinson voted to put off funding the club at least through the scheduled special hearing. She focused on the girls.

“I understand there is a great need (for immediate funds),” said Hutchinson.

“Out of the four clubs we can all attest to those children, those girls, that club, the great need. To hurt them intentionally is certainly not my intention. My time will now be geared more to that area and with those children. They need us to work together and until we do we will find ourselves in this very place every year.”

“It may not be intentional but it will hurt,” replied Robinson.

“Children in this community are the most valuable resource we have,” said Councilman Wayne Croom. “I think they must have good leadership and role models and we have to create those things for those children.”

After the vote, James Pulliaum pointed to the ordinance and had a word of caution for all the youth organizations in the city, clubs included.

“You have to realize these funds are not automatic to the clubs,” said Pulliaum.

“They are open for any youth organization in the city that thinks they can use them well. Traditionally these have been for the four clubs. But I caution the clubs, that does not have to be. It is city council discretion. Clubs ought not make assumptions and take these

funds for granted.”

By John Rech