Thank God Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees!

But what if did? Sounds kind of nice, doesn't it?

Especially this time of year when you have a deadline looming to get your tax returns done. Just think, if you had a tree that grew $100 bills in your front yard, you'd have to have 24-hour surveillance and security! Oh and if the press every got wind of it, you’d be dodging them to your grave. No doubt you'd worry about how to keep the tree healthy, keep the bugs from eating those precious leaves and how to keep the money in your yard when the autumn winds threatened to blow your crop into the neighbor's yard (the neighbors whose dog leaves stuff in yours).

You'd probably end up a nervous wreck. You'd never be able to leave home, or be able to get all the bills that were at the very top, unless you were a very good tree climber.

Maybe it'd be easier to have a hedge fund than a money tree, but you'd still have to guard that too.

With the advent of credit cards, many of us were tempted into living beyond our means. Those pretty, little rectangles made purchasing stuff so easy, especially when you didn't have the money yet!

Before I met Nelly (my inner child) in 2002, I was in big credit card trouble.

Because I'm a writer and was able to make a good living writing books, when I wasn't writing and the income wasn't there, instead of changing my spending habits, I used credit cards to pretend I was still making money. I actually looked at credit cards as income. 'Oh, goody, the bank just increased my credit limit $10,000!'

When everything came to a head, I was faced with figuring out how to get out of thousands of dollars in credit card debt. I knew I had to raise my financial consciousness and get out of debt, but I didn't have a clue as to how to do that.

What happened was a miracle and I wrote about it in 'The GOOD Book: Get Out Of Debt.'

You can't raise your financial consciousness by going up on your roof to balance your checkbook, or pretending money grows on trees, but in the book I have you practice the 'feeling' of being debt free, which is very important on your path to getting out of debt. Years ago, I received this email from one of my readers who was on her way to being debt free and I think you'll like it. In this email, she speaks of the ARC which stands for Accelerated Recovery Club and when you get the book, you'll learn all about the mystical club that will help you get rid of your financial alligators by putting them on the ARC.

Dear Pam, In the GOOD Book, you talk about having an atti-tude of prosperity and abundance. So I've been doing the visualization about money everywhere.

This week, I got a surprise letter from the president of the grocery store chain I work part time at. The company did so well during the holiday season he sent every single employee a $ 20 store gift card! I had to laugh when I got it for two reasons. First, it reinforced my prosperity and abundance attitude.

Second, I'm going to put that $ 20 extra money into the ARC payments for this month! I think it's cool that instead of letting my rascal buy $ 20 worth of goodies from my store ( we have amazingly good candy), I'm going to shoot my AMEX bill with an extra shot of cash this month.

Without your book, I'd have just blown that money and been a little bit fatter to show for it.

Love, $ 20 closer to being free of debt

'The GOOD Book; Get Out Of Debt' is available as an audio book, an Ebook and it’s in paperback. I’ve received countless emails from those who have saved the price of the book on the first day practicing my ideas which got me out of debt 15 years ago.

For more from Pam Young go to cluborganized. com.

You’ll find many musings, videos of Pam in the kitchen preparing delicious meals, videos on how to get organized, lose weight and get your finances in order, all from a reformed slob’s point of view.

‘MAKE IT FUN’

By PAMYOUNG

‘Make It Fun’ By Pam Young