THE PUBLIC RECORD

03-27-17 – 4:30pm – 100 Court – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 03-27-17 – 7:45am – Highway 64 – Found Property 03-27-17 – 8:22am – 100 Lori – Disorderly Conduct 03-27-17 – 9:36am – 111 Willow – General Information 03-27-17 – 9:44am – U/K Harassing Communications 03-27-17 – 8:30am – 522 Countryside – Theft of Property 03-27-17 – 2:00pm – Highway 77 – No Seatbelt in Use / Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz / Obstructing Governmental Operations / Request for Arrest x 2 03-27-17 – 8:00am – 908 Elizabeth Cove – General Information 03-28-17 – 3:45am – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 03-28-17 – 9:22am – 395 Beechwood Cove – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 03-28-17 – 3:30pm – 50 Mckenzie Cove – Theft of Property 03-28-17 – 1:35pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 03-29-17 – 1:20pm – 717 Lena – Battery / Criminal Mischief 03-29-17 – 1:35pm – 503 Par #11 – Probation Compliance Search 03-29-17 – 4:44pm – 844 Belle Rive – Criminal Mischief 03-29-17 – 7:20pm – 115 Gavin – Persons in Disagreement 03-29-17 – 11:00pm – 35 Flamingo Cove – Persons in Disagreement 03-30-17 – 8:00am – 942 Neil Sain loop – Financial Identity Fraud / Forgery 03-30-17 – 3:00pm – 1196 L.H.Polk – Battery 03-30-17 – 8:05am – 479 J.E.Clark Cove – Criminal Trespass 03-30-17 – 5:00pm – 705 Lackey Road – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief 03-30-17 – 10:20pm – 339 Reginelli – DWI / Refusal to Submit to Test 03-31-17 – 6:00am – U/K Rape of a Minor 03-31-17 – 11:09am – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 03-31-17 – 2:36pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 04-01-17 – 2:00pm – 407 Shiloh – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 04-01-17 – 4:30pm Boulevard Orleans – Permit Unauthorized Minor to Drive 04-01-17 – 8:02pm – 104 Cypress – Missing Person 04-01-17 – 9:30pm – 104 Cypress – Criminal Mischief 04-02-17 – 12:00pm – 323 Block – Breaking and Entering 04-02-17 – 2:40am – 132 Willow – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 04-02-17 – 2:45am – Highway 64 – Domestic Battery 04-02-17 – 3:52pm – Highway 64 – Domestic Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 3/27/17 – 4/3/17

3/27/2017 9:30 AM 106 S 16Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/27/2017 2:25 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 3/27/2017 2:56 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 3/27/2017 2:57 AM 500 Blk of Shoppingway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/27/2017 3:38 AM 500 Blk of Shoppingway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/27/2017 8:07 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 3/27/2017 9:50 AM 1550 Ingram Blvd FORGERY 3/28/2017 11:09 AM 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 3/27/2017 10:44 AM 1405 E Madison AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 3/27/2017 4:43 PM Walker / Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/28/2017 11:30 AM 806 Preston RD DOG BITE 3/27/2017 3:26 PM 1405 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/27/2017 3:59 PM South Avalon/West Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/27/2017 4:24 PM 2321 E Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 3/27/2017 8:28 PM Missouri/West Danner POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 3/27/2017 9:43 PM 113 W Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/28/2017 1:06 AM 4th Street/ W. Broadway DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 3/28/2017 1:17 AM Avolon Street / Birch Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/28/2017 1:25 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 3/28/2017 3:07 AM 714 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 3/28/2017 3:12 AM 3403 Beatty ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/28/2017 3:23 AM 3900 Petro Rd. ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 3/28/2017 4:22 AM S Loop Dr. DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OFFENSE 3/28/2017 5:41 AM 2006 Jackson Heights Cv. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/28/2017 6:51 AM 210 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 3/28/2017 9:42 AM 2007 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE 3/28/2017 9:45 AM 2501 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 3/28/2017 12:02 PM 396 Three Forks RD 1 ROBBERY – AGGRAVATED 3/28/2017 12:56 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/28/2017 2:18 PM 100 Court ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/28/2017 2:35 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 3/28/2017 2:38 PM 2017 Goodwin AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/28/2017 3:32 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/28/2017 3:55 PM 606 S Redding ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/28/2017 4:23 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/28/2017 4:29 PM 1401 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/28/2017 9:10 PM I-55 North On Ramp/North Service Rd POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 3/28/2017 9:37 PM 100 Block of Dover POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/28/2017 9:39 PM 100 Block of Dover POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/29/2017 12:12 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/29/2017 12:40 AM SL Henry/ Peachtree NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 3/29/2017 1:17 AM Peachtree/SL Henry OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 3/29/2017 2:49 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/29/2017 3:59 AM East Broadway Avenue / Stuart Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/29/2017 4:06 AM East Broadway / Stuart SPEEDING 3/29/2017 4:06 AM East Broadway / Stuart DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 3/29/2017 4:06 AM East Broadway / Stuart LOITERING 3/29/2017 4:41 AM 713 S Avalon ST 7 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/29/2017 6:27 AM South Avalon Street / Cannon Avenue LOITERING 3/29/2017 8:41 AM 3000 Service Loop RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 3/29/2017 8:48 AM North Missouri Street / Shoppingway Boulevard FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/29/2017 11:28 AM 910 E Barton Ave. BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY 3/29/2017 12:08 PM 2802 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 3/29/2017 12:08 PM 304 Wyanoke ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/29/2017 1:09 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/29/2017 1:40 PM 105 W Capitol AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 3/29/2017 4:36 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 3/29/2017 4:29 PM South Walker Street / East Polk Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 3/29/2017 5:19 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 3/30/2017 12:04 AM Purdue/Oxford POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/30/2017 12:15 AM 1500 Fairways DR LOITERING 3/30/2017 1:19 AM E.

Broadway/ S.14th POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/30/2017 3:14 AM 3901 Petro RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/30/2017 5:09 AM 700 N Service RD ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 3/30/2017 6:27 AM 349 S Worthington DR FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/30/2017 10:52 AM unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 3/30/2017 10:59 AM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVER 3/30/2017 11:12 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/30/2017 12:18 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 3/30/2017 1:40 PM 721 S 10Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 3/30/2017 3:37 PM West Broadway Avenue/ Masner Road DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 3/30/2017 5:31 PM Afco Road / State Highway 77 CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 3/30/2017 5:33 PM 122 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 3/30/2017 5:39 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 3/30/2017 6:37 PM 600 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 3/31/2017 12:55 AM 1550 Ingram LOITERING 3/31/2017 2:26 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 3/31/2017 4:21 AM 1920 E Barton AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 3/31/2017 5:59 AM 1414 E Broadway Ave. POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 3/31/2017 7:16 AM 2315 E Service RD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 3/31/2017 8:37 AM 1151 E Goodwin AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 3/31/2017 9:35 AM 300 W Service Rd. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 3/31/2017 11:27 AM 1985 Kroger DR C8 ROBBERY 3/31/2017 11:59 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 3/31/2017 12:54 PM 210 W Jackson AVE B6 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 3/31/2017 2:06 PM North 35h Street ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 3/31/2017 3:16 PM 326 W Cooper St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/31/2017 3:54 PM 616 S Roselawn DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 3/31/2017 4:30 PM 307 Kinqsway DR HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 3/31/2017 11:33 PM 415 S 11Th ST DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 4/1/2017 3:10 AM 228 W Bond AVE 1 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON CORRECTIONAL FACILITY EMPLOYEE 4/1/2017 3:13 AM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/1/2017 9:00 AM 212 S 21St ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 4/1/2017 1:11 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/1/2017 2:56 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 4/1/2017 9:38 PM North 14Th Street / South Mc Auley Drive DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 4/1/2017 10:53 PM 2000 N Avalon ST 105 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/1/2017 11:16 PM 2906 Beatty ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/1/2017 11:37 PM 300 N Missouri ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/2/2017 12:09 AM 798 W Service RD DOG BITE 4/2/2017 4:47 AM 396 Three Forks RD 4 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 4/2/2017 6:13 AM 400 Block Of West Oliver Ave. DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 4/2/2017 11:02 AM 396 Three Forks RD 4 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 4/2/2017 12:25 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/2/2017 1:15 PM 200 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 4/2/2017 1:28 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 4/2/2017 2:31 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 4/2/2017 5:11 PM 396 Three Forks RD 4 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 4/2/2017 11:43 PM SL Henry / S. 25th LOITERING 4/3/2017 1:45 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURE POLICE, FIRE, CODE ENFORCE, CORRECTIONAL IN LINE OF DUTY

Marriage Licenses

April 5 Jesus Perez, 30, and Lindsey A. Wingo, 30, both of Eads, Tennessee April 7 Raymond L. Sortor, 67, and Gypsy L. Ubina, 48, both of Cedar Grove, Tennessee Faustino Alverez, 36, and Halenia D. Crews, 32, both of Memphis Isaul Fernando, 31, and Veronica Aguilar, 28, both of Memphis Fidel Ovando, 35, and Juana Vidal, 27, both of Memphis Martin S. Ross, 32, and Brittney N. Streeter, 28, both of Memphis Corbin B. Knighten, 51, and Margaret E. Wilson, 50, both of Southaven Rogerio A. Najera, 43, and Norma L. Prado, 41, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Charles E. Loveberry, 51, and Tashonda R. Hawkins, 41, both of Memphis Carlos G. Noriega, 24, and Vanessa G. Bolanos, 27, both of Memphis Chase D. Long, 34, and Leah R. Poindexter, 33, both of Marion April 10 Anthony W. Melgoza, 34, and Jennifer M. Irby, 37, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Randy S. Singleton, 26, and Dezarae A. Bascome, 26, both of Southaven, Mississippi Juan Velazquilz, 37, and Lorena Almaraz, 35, both of Memphis Aaron A. Jahen, 35, and Francelia B. Zamora, 27, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

April 5 Natasha Denise Williams vs. Freddie Edward Williams Jr.

Cameron Williams vs. Melisha Danielle Williams April 7 Steven Griffis Vanoorhis vs. Melissa A. McBride

