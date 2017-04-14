West girls and East boys run past competition in track & field

West Memphis junior highs held a track meet this past week

WM School District The West girls and the East boys were the big winners on Monday at Hamilton-Shultz Field in the annual junior high city track and field meet.

The East boys totaled 88 points to blow away the field. Wonder was second with 55 points while West finished third with 31.

The West girls defeated runner-up East 63-51 while Wonder was third with 43.

Results are as follows: — In the boys 100 meters, Markel Flowers of East took first place with a time of 10.42 while teammate Deonte Hicks was second with a time of 11.9 and Wonder's Hahkim Washington was third with a time of 12.08.

— In the girls 200 meters, West's Trinidee Hampton won with a time of 29.22 while East's Janice Patterson won second with a time of 30.23 and Allen of West was third with a time of 31.00.

— In the boys 4x400meter relay, Wonder took first with a time of 4:08.56 while East was second at 4:20.52 and West was third at 4:34.11.

— In the girls 4×400-meter relay, West took first with a time of 5:25.68 while Wonder was second at 5:35.11 and East was third at 5:35.32.

— In the boys 200 meters, East's Flowers was first with a time of 24.40 while Wonder's Washington was second at 24.90 and West's Elijah Crawford was third at 24.99.

— In the girls pole vault, there was a three-way tie for first between West's Gracey Benson, Alex Speak and Brooklyn Miller.

— In the boys 800 meters, Shaun Lane of East took first at 2:31.71 while Wonder's Warren was second at 2:35.87 and teammate Malone was third at 2:36.54.

— In the girls 800 meters, East's Nikya Sims was first with a time of 3:04.87 while Eva Daughetee was second at 3:09.46.

— In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Wonder's Loving won with a time of 46.91 while James Shephard of East was second at 47.03 and East's Trimain Sims was third at 47.04.

— In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Wonder's Aryah Hazley finished first with a time of 53.12 while West's Daughetee was second at 55.97 and East's Aneiya Jackson was third at 56.02. — In the boys 400 meters, East's Deonte Hicks won with a time of 59.64 while Julius McGruder of Wonder was second at 1:00.14 and West's Jaylan Allen was third at 1:02.72.

— In the girls 400 meters, East's Tontialli McGhee was first with a time of 1:11.49 while Welch of Wonder was second at 1:12.32 and East's Janice Patterson was third at 1:14.34.

— In the boys 4x100meter relay, East was first with a time of 47.46 while West was second at 48.28 and Wonder was third at 48.41.

— In the girls 4×100-meter relay, East took first with a time of 56.15 while West was second at 59.72 and Wonder was third at 1:00.37.

— In the boys 1,600 meters, West's Freddie Thorne finished first with a time of 5:50 while East's Jaylin Armstrong was second at 6:04 and East's Rodney Edwards was third at 6:05.

— In the girls 1,600 meters, West's Daughetee finished first with a time of 7:09 while East's Janae McLaurin was second at 7:19 and West's Mary Grace McAuley was third at 7:26.

— In the girls high jump, West's Delanie Johnson was first with a height of 4-10 while Hazley of Wonder was second at 4-6 and East's Niya Sims was third at 4-2.

— In the girls discus, Wonder's Tiera Bradley finished first with a distance of 67-7 while Wonder's Tamala Gaines was second with a throw of 52-8 and Caylin Brewer of West was third at 52-2.

— In the boys high jump, Wonder's J'marious Rodgers won with a height of 5-10 while Tremain Sims of East was second at 5-4 and East's Tyrique Thomas was third at 5-4.

— In the boys 4x800meter relay, Wonder was first at 10:15 while East was second at 10:40 and West third at 11:42.

— In the boys long jump, East's Deonte Hicks was first with a distance of 189 while Tyrique Thomas of East was second at 18-4 and Wonder's Rodgers was third at 17-11.

— In the boys pole vault, West's Jaylan Carter was first with a height of 8 feet while Lane of East was second at 7-6 and West's Caden Smith was third at 7 feet.

— In the girls long jump, Hazley won with a jump of 14-4 while West's Raniya Terrell was second at 13-1 and Daughetee of West was third at 12-11.

— In the girls triple jump, Wonder's Hampton won with a distance of 32-6 while Hazley of Wonder was second at 32-2 and Cynthia Stokes of West was third at 29-5.

— In the girls shot put, East's Taylor Paige was first with a toss of 31-11 while Bradley of Wonder was second and West's Tashunna Robinson was third.

— In the girls 4x800meter, West took first with a time of 13:19 while East and Wonder finished second and third respectively.

— In the boys discus, Wonder's Denarius Barnes won with a toss of 112-11 while Wonder's Jacob Stokes and Kendarrius Moore finished second and third respectively.

— In the boys triple jump, Hicks of East won with a distance of 39-1 while Thomas of East was second and Sims of East was third.

— In the boys shot put, West's Devin Johnson was first with a toss of 39-10 1/2 while Barnes of Wonder was second and Hicks of East was third.

— In the boys 110-meter hurdles, East's James Shephard was first at 17:10 while Wonder's Washington was second and East's Lane was third.

— In the girls 100-meter hurdles, East's McGhee won with a time of 18:38 while Inman of Wonder was second and Madeline Courtney of West was third.

Photos by Billy Woods

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods