Lady Pats volleyball seniors take the hardwood together one last time

Several Marion volleyball seniors make their way to Jonesboro this Friday for the Queens of the Hardwood All- Star Showcase

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Seven Marion senior volleyball players travel to Jonesboro this Friday along with Marion volleyball head coach Lisa Beasley for the Queens of the Hardwood All-Star Showcase.

Beasley coaches the squad of ladies which consist of Maggie Aurelli, Sara Betts, Ally Bramucci, Sarah Burford, Gabi Catt, AnnaLee Parker and Hope Phipps for the last time in their high school careers, this Friday.

The Marion coach says she will miss every moment she spent with this group of seniors, on and off the hardwood.

“It’s not just about volleyball with us,” Beasley said. “I have truly enjoyed every minute with this group.

They are not only an exceptional group on the court, but they also excel off the court as well. They are just a fun group of great kids. I already miss not seeing them every day. So, this is bittersweet for several reasons.”

The Marion volleyball seniors have had an illustrious career at Marion, including a 2015 state championship and state runner-up trophies in both 2014 and 2016. The Lady Patriots finish their highschool careers with an outstanding 41-game home winning-streak, dating back to October 1st of 2012, and an overall record of 132-19 (excluding the group’s 7th grade season).

“This group compliments each other and plays so well with each other,” Beasley said. “They just fit, like pieces to a puzzle.” Six of the Lady Patriots received honors and recognition for performance on the court last season.

Bramucci was named to four All-Star teams (All-Metro, All-State, All-Conference and AVCA Phenom). Parker received six honors, being named as All-Arkansas, All-Metro, All-State, All-State Tournament Team, AVCA Phenom and All-Conference. Betts’ numerous recognitions include the All-Arkansas Team, All-Metro, All-Conference, All-State Tournament Team and ACVA Phenom.

Phipps and Burford were each listed as All-State and All-Conference, respectively, while Catt made All-Conference, All-State and All-State Tournament Team.

Beasley brims with pride when talking about all the accolades this group of players received.

“They are deserving of all of it,” Beasley said. “It goes to show you hard work does pay off.”

Betts continues her volleyball career next year at Arkansas State University and Phipps and Parker each have been chosen to play in the AHSCA Volleyball All-Star match in Conway on June 21.

As for their head coach, Beasley, the 2016 6A Volleyball Coach of the Year makes her seventh appearance in the QOTH Showcase, dating back to her first appearance in 2007. In 2016, Beasley also became the 5/6A Volleyball Coach of the Year.

The Queens of the Hardwood Showcase gets underway this Friday in Hurricane Gym at Jonesboro High School.

The Showcase is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are 10 dollars while kids, 12 and under, get in for 5 dollars. All proceeds from this match go to benefit City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro.

While Beasley is proud of each of her players for being invited to this showcase event, she is prouder of the cause which the proceeds will go to.

“This showcase not only gives recognition to the talented volleyball players in this area and recognition to our sport, but more importantly it raises money to benefit City Youth Ministries, which is a nonprofit organization that helps to support the youth of Jonesboro,” Beasley said. “I’m happy to include Crittenden County.”

By Collins Peeples