News Briefs

News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis.

– An interdenominational Bible Study offers both Men’s and Women’s classes on Thursday nights at 6:20 p.m. from September through May at Marion United Methodist Church. We will have two “Welcome Classes” for signing up for next year’s study of Paul’s Letter to the Romans on

April 20 and April 27 at 6:20 p.m. For more information contact Pat Nave at 901-2889716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Title I Parent Meeting Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room across from the guidance office in Building I at the Academies of West Memphis.

The meeting will explain how the West Memphis School District is using Title I funds to meet learning goals for the students and how parents can become involved in the education of their children. Parents are urged to attend. Refreshments will be served.

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Art on the Levee at Waverly – DeltaARTS pARTy that benefits the arts education programs of DeltaARTS while offering Southern-fried hospitality at the beautiful home and grounds of Jerri and Pat Chase at Waverly Plantation (7250 Waverly Rd.) in Proctor. Also features live music, Gus’s Fried Chicken with all the trimmings, a silent auction of artwork from more than 30 area artists and tours of the historic plantation April 29 from 5 p.m. ‘till…

• Mandatory Boating Education Course – Monday, May 1 and Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Angels Way Baptist Church, Marion. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985 must take and pass an approved Arkansas Game and Fish Boating Education Course and carry proof that he or she satisfactorily completed the course in order to operate a motorboat in Arkansas. For more information call Loren Strickland at 870-702-1997.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Bernard’s Mobile Mammogram – Crittenden County Health Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis, on Saturday, May 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil- Crawfordsville reunion or Facebook page.

• The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

