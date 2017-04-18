Pats drop two, win one in Easter Slam

The Marion Patriots earned an impressive victory but suffered two defeats this past weekend

The Marion Patriots (9-12 overall, 4-3 6A/5A-3 Conference) dropped a pair of games while beating a 14-9 Manila Lions team 42 during the Easter Slam this past weekend.

Alex O’Brien manned the rubber for the Patriots in the win over the Lions, tossing six scoreless innings in which the Marion pitcher did not allow any walks and collected five strikeouts.

Proper placement of pitches led to O’Brien’s success, according to Marion baseball head coach Daniel Kelley.

“Alex did very well,” O’Brien said. “He located down in the zone all day long. He was very, very good.”

Heath Stephenson came on in relief of O’Brien in the seventh inning against the Lions and earned the save, sealing the Marion victory.

“He comes in and throws strikes,” Kelley said of Stephenson. “He throws two pitches and he controls them well. It’s very important to have someone who can come in and shut them down.”

However, the Patriots continued to struggle to find consistency as the Marion team fell short in games against the Dyersburg Trojans (3-14) 7-5 and the Montgomery Central Indians (7-5), 10-8.

“We have to be more consistent,” Kelley said. “We absolutely have to be more consistent. We have to make routine plays defensively.”

When they play sound baseball, Marion knows they can play with any team in their conference.

The Patriots proved that by coming a base away from defeating the reigning 6A State Champion Jonesboro Hurricane (20-3, 7-0) on April 7th.

Pitching and defense makes the difference between an impressive performance and an inexplicable loss, according to Kelley.

“Pitching has a lot to do with it, in baseball,” Kelley said. “When we throw strikes and hit the baseball, we can win. We didn’t throw strikes against Dyersburg and it turned into runs. We somewhat hit the baseball, scoring five runs. You should win a high school game when you score five runs.”

The Patriots return to action tonight as the Marion team travels to Blytheville to battle the Chickasaws (3-12, 0-10).

First pitch against the Chickasaws is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Marion travels back home and defends their home diamond again on Thursday to take on the Valley View Blazers (14-8, 6-4) at 4:30 p.m.

The following night, this Friday the 21st, is Marion’s Senior Night against the Bald Knob Bulldogs (14-4) at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples