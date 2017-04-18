Redbirds prospects primed for exciting season

Clapp: ‘ We’ve got a high energy club.’

The Memphis Redbirds got off to their best start since 2001, but for former second baseman turned manager Stubby Clapp it is way too early to be thinking about bringing a Pacific Coast League championship back to Memphis.

“I’m not making any predictions,” Clapp said with a smile. “It is way too early to tell.”

But he will say that this year’s ballclub has a lot of energy and talent and that fans will see some good baseball played.

“These guys come out to play hard every day and if they continue to do that, there is a chance of anything,” Clapp said. “We’ve got a high energy club. They’ve got some power to them. They come out and play hard every day and they want to win. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Redbirds roster features six of the organization’s top 30 prospects that includes Luke Weaver (#2), Carson Kelly (#4), Harrison Bader (#7), Paul DeJong (#14), Sam Tuivailala (#23), and Breyvic Valera (#29).

“I take a lot of pride in (being here),” Clapp said. “You want to make sure you help these guys develop in the right way and teach them the right ideas and the right principles. They take a lot of pride in their work every day. So you want to make sure you get them the right information and help them be the best that they can at this level so that they can advance.”

The Redbirds have already showed early signs of an exciting offense.

The team leads the PCL in home runs (16), doubles (24), and is third in total bases (157).

Bader, who hit .304 in the Arizona Fall League, is looking to build on a strong 2016 season. The 22 yearold outfielder spent most of the season with Double-A Springfield, but saw some play in Memphis and batted .267 overall with 19 home runs, 19, doubles, five triples, and 58 RBIs.

Bader launched a home run in his first at-bat of Spring Training for the Cardinals against the Marlins and hit a lead off home run on both Opening Day against the New Orleans Babycakes and in the home opener against Colorado Springs.

Although currently hitting just .229, Bader has hit for power. Half of his eight hits on the season have been doubles (2) and (2) home runs.

“Obviously he’s got some power,” Clapp said. “He’s got some speed. He’s got a decent arm. He hasn’t been on base a whole lot to see his speed. We’ll wait until he gets into a groove where he starts producing a little bit and where we can see the whole package.”

DeJong, the Cardinals 2015 fourth-round pick (one round after Bader) is another player looking to build on last season’s success in Springfield. DeJong clubbed 22 home runs in Double-A along with 29 doubles in 132 games and is making the transition from third base to shortstop.

He started the season with hits in four straight starts (7-for-16).

“Paul is interesting,” Clapp said. “He was a quiet guy in camp and just did his job. That’s what got him promoted here. He goes out and he plays hard every day. He asks good questions and he applies the information right away. Offensively, he’s got a nice bat. He’s been doing a good job for us.”

Another player making an early impression in his Triple-A debut is first baseman Luke Voit. Voit led the Texas League in hitting last year (.297) and this season he’s had a four hit day against New Orleans, homered in three straight games for the Redbirds, and is hitting .364 with 7 RBI.

“Luke is a bit unconventional in his hitting stance, but he has a good idea of what he is doing with that in the strike zone,” Clapp said. “He’s reaping the rewards right now of being patient and hitting pitches that he needs to hit. You don’t see him chasing anything.”

With the Cardinals currently off to a 3-9 start to the 2017 season, it might not be long before some of these Redbirds see action in the big league.

There is already talk in the Cardinals blogosphere that it may be time to bring up Bader, DeJong, Voit, and Tommy Pham.

“Eventually you will (see some callups),” Clapp said. “But you never know when or who that will be. That stuff is out of my control. I can’t even sit here and make predictions.”

But until those calls come, Clapp said his job is to keep the players grounded, humble, hungry — and focused on what needs to be done today.

“You can’t control tomorrow,” Clapp said. “So I just constantly remind them about doing their job today and getting better at what they are here for today. And whatever happens, happens.”

By Mark Randall