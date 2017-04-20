AGFC Fishing Report

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park said Lake Poinsett is ripe for crappie and bass fishing. Bass have moved to the beds and there are some whoppers. Crappie are doing well on minnows and rosy red minnows. Catfish have really turned it on for rice slicks. Bream are still biting OK.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said water is stained and the surface temperature is about 61 degrees. Water level is normal. Bream reports were fair. Crappie are good on minnows. Bass reports were good, with jigs working best. ***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 400 cfs and water clarity has been partly clear. The river has been up a little and pea soup green. Catching has been great with high numbers on olive Woollies and big nymphs. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been great on spinning tackle. John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish, when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive woolly buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.

***

White River near Newark

Triangle Sports reported water is clear and at a normal level. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. No reports on catfish. Bass are fair on crankbaits and plastic worms. There were no reports on bream. No reports on walleye.

Lake Poinsett