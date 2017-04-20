‘ Ask the Game Warden…’

Times Outdoors Columnist This is a new section to the Hunting and Fishing column and readers are encouraged to ask outdoor questions. The answers are from the local Wildlife Conservation Officers.

• Linda J. wants to know if there are any female game wardens in the state and if the training is different from the men? There are 5 female WCOs in the state but none in Crittenden County. The requirements and training is the same for both men and women. Equal opportunity for all.

• Jimmy A. is 24 and wants to know how and where to apply to become a WCO. Go to the Ark.

Game & Fish web site to How To Become a Wild Life Officer. This site will give all the details and phone numbers needed.

The AG& FC offers college student internships.

The local game wardens will put on a Boating Education Course on April 23, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the 3 Trees Cowboy Church on Hwy. 64 near Wynne. It will take up most of the afternoon.

For people born on or after Jan. 1, 1986, this course is mandatory to operate a boat or other water craft if a motor is being used. This applies to duck hunting if a boat with a motor is used. Only the motor operator is required to have completed the course.

You can call the AG& FC for more details. The course is free and no early registration is required. On completion of the course, a Boater Ed card is issued and should be carried with the Hunter Safety card.

This is a good time to “get it done.”

By John Criner