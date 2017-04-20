Big Catch, fishing clinic set for Saturday in Little Rock

Free community event this weekend promises food, fun & more

www.agfc.com The largest community fishing event in Arkansas returns to MacArthur Park in Little Rock on Saturday, April 22, and it's free. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program has partnered with Community First Alliance, Inc. and many Arkansasbased sponsors to host The Big Catch, a day full of fun, food, games and prizes for the entire family. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration onsite beginning at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to a pond stocked with keeper-sized catfish, families can enjoy archery and BB gun shooting, compliments of the AGFC. Prizes will be awarded for fish caught during the event, and participants are welcome to keep their catch for a delicious fish dinner at home. “We’ll even have demonstrations on how to clean and cook your fish presented by the Pulaski Tech culinary school,” said Maurice Jackson, FCFP coordinator for the AGFC. “The fish you catch are the quality of what you’d buy at the store, and there’s just something special about cooking your own catch that makes it taste a little sweeter.”

Thanks to the many sponsors of the event, lunch also will be provided for all registered participants of the family event. “People are welcome to join us anytime during the day, but we’ll have music, food, a community health fair and plenty of other activities to keep people busy all day long.”

In addition to the fishing event, the AGFC will host a special fishing clinic on Thursday, April 20, at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center b.eginning at 6 p.m. AGFC staff will show how to cast, tie knots and choose the right baits to catch fish during the derby. “We want people to come to the fishing derby ready to catch some fish and have a good time,” said Clint Coleman, assistant FCFP coordinator. “Knowing the basics ahead of time will let you focus on all the fun we’re going to have at the event.”The workshop also is free, but registration is required. Call 501-907-0636 to register.

The workshop also is free, but registration is required. Call 501-907-0636 to register. Click the button below for more about the AGFC's Family and Community Fishing Program.

