HOROSCOPE

For Friday,April 21,2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your sixth sense is highly developed today, which is why you know what others are thinking. You also might want to go off by yourself today to contemplate your navel.

It's easy to idealize a friend today. Or perhaps you admire a member of a group. It's OK to admire people, but keep your feet on the ground.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today you might admire a boss. You might put him or her on a pedestal. The question to ask yourself is: 'Is my admiration based on reality?'

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to see beautiful places. Visit museums, art galleries, beautiful parks and architectural buildings. Enjoy!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might feel sympathetic to others today, especially if you are dealing with inheritances and shared property. This is good; but don't give away the farm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Relationships with partners and close friends might confuse you today. You might idealize someone or you might feel deceived by this person. It's as if your lens is smudged and you can't see.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If you can help a co-worker today, you will. That's because you feel sympathetic to others. It's possible that someone will want to help you. This works

both ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are in touch with your creative ideas today, which is why you should respect them and perhaps write them down. Your imagination is heightened.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) When talking to a family member today, you will feel sympathetic to whatever is happening in his or her life. You will want to help this person, if you can. This is a good thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today your imagination is strong. This is why you might spend time daydreaming or lost in a fantasy world. (We all need days like this.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If shopping today, you might be tempted to buy something that is elegant, luxurious and way too expensive. Try to keep it realistic.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) It's easy to feel warm and kind toward others today because you feel sympathetic, especially to anyone who has less than you or is in a difficult situation. That's admirable.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an unusual combination of hard-working and focused with a unique, free spirit. Something you've been involved with for nine years will end this year in order to make room for something new to enter your world. Although this is a year of service to others, it also is a great year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)