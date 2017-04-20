Lady Devils dominate on Senior Day

The West Memphis Lady Devils cruised to a mercy rule victory over Wynne on Senior Day at West Memphis, though the Blue Devils fell in penalty kicks

WM School District West Memphis Lady Devil Tori Butler made the most of her Senior Day by pumping in two goals on Monday at Hamilton-Shultz Field to lead her team to a 6-0 victory over Wynne.

The Lady Devils, now 3-8 on the season, had no trouble disposing of the Lady Yellow Jackets, getting an early goal from T.K.

Wesley and then rolling from there.

But the day belonged to Butler, who scored the team's second goal and then added a second-half goal.

'Tori has really found her scoring touch the last couple of games,' said Lady Devils head coach Reid Dempster. 'She's had like three in the last two or three games. But overall, I think we as a team have found our scoring touch.

Putting T.K. back at the wing to give her more freedom and more open space to run into has made a big difference.'

The Lady Devils also got goals from Paige Bowser, Rileigh Smith and Rylee Elmore.

'This is the first time we've ever mercy-ruled somebody, which is a new experience for us,' Dempster added. 'But the last three or four games we've kind of put it all together with better ball movement. The passing on the field has gotten better.

Wynne's a young program, so we have to learn to take advantage of these opportunities when we get them. We're pleased with how it all came out today.'

In the boys game, Wynne took a 5-4 victory in a shootout after the two teams ended regulation tied 2-2.

The Blue Devils' Dylan Wigginton was the star of the game with three goals to complete the hat trick.

West Memphis' other goal was scored by Margarito Gudino.

By Billy Woods