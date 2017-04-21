AWM’s Perkins sprints her way towards track scholorship

After high school graudation, West Memphis track and field star Paris Perkins will race her way across the river to join the University of Memphis’ track and field team

WM School District Paris Perkins not only caught the attention of college coaches last spring at the Class 7A state track and field meet, but she most likely dropped jaws.

Perkins' victories in four events (100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and the long jump) easily made her the top point-earner in the state meet. The University of Memphis was one of several programs to take note.

Last week, Perkins signed a track scholarship with the Tigers.

Perkins started at point guard all season for the basketball Lady Devils, but she says track is her favorite sport.

'I love to run,' she said.

'My mother was a sprinter in high school, but I'm trying to take it to another level. I love track. It's an individual sport, and I just go out and do my thing.'

Perkins picked the Tigers over the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, Central Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

She said she will major in criminal justice at Memphis and that she eventually wants to be a state trooper.

Blue Devil head track coach Charles Beard said he sees nothing but brightness for Perkins at Memphis.

'Paris is a tremendous athlete and I think she'll be incredible at Memphis,' Beard said. 'I'm going to say it right now, I think it's possible we'll see her one day trying out for the Olympics. She's got that much talent.'

Beard also reflected back on Perkins' big day last year at the state meet.

'All the years I've been coaching track and field I've never had one athlete who could do what she did that day,' Beard stated.

'It's once in a lifetime that you get to coach somebody at that level. A lot of it is God-gifted, but she also works hard at it.'

By Billy Woods