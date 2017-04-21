Blue Devil Relays

West Memphis track and field star Paris Perkins paces the Blue Devils in their home meet

WM School District Hailed as one of the top track and field talents in Arkansas, West Memphis senior Paris Perkins put it all on display last Tuesday at Hamilton-Shultz Field as she won four events in the annual Blue Devil Relays.

Perkins took first in the long jump with a distance of 16-7, in the 100 meters with a time of 12.50, in the 400 meters with a time of 57.80 and in the 200 meters with a time of 25.48.

Perkins was the highpoint athlete as her Lady Devils finished third in the girls division with 101 points. Jonesboro placed firsts with 157 points while Forrest City was second with 125.5 points and Marion was fourth with 80.70 points among the eight-team field.

In the boys division, Forrest City beat all comers with 133 points while Marion was second with 105, Jonesboro was third with 103, Helena-West Helena was fourth with 101, Osceola was fifth with 48, Earle was sixth with 40 and West Memphis was seventh with 38.

The top finishers for the Lady Devils included Adara Russell, who won the discus with a toss of 119 feet and she placed second in the shot put with a heave of 33-11.50.

Jatierney Rogers was second in the discus with a throw of 110-1.

Tabatha Wren was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.8. Wren was also fourth in the 100meter hurdles with a time of 19.26.

Blue Devil boys finishing high in the standings included Jamerun Dudley with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 41-11.

Devon Branstetter was third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:05.53.

Kiwon Johnson was fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.35.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Branstetter, Skylar LaFoy, Kurlee Rucker and Mareus Willis placed fourth with a time of 9:14.03.

By Billy Woods