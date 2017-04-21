Blue Devils fall to Raiders

West Memphis struggled offensively, only collecting four hits in a loss to Nettleton last Tuesday

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but they ended up falling 6-3 last Tuesday at Tilden Rodgers Complex to Nettleton.

The loss drops West Memphis' record to 12-8 overall and 5-4 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference.

The Blue Devil offense was limited to four singles. Jackson Beech, Lance Burch, Taylor Roeder and Austin Sudbury all had singles while Roeder scored a run, Sudbury had an RBI and a run scored and Tyla Bradford scored a run.

Tyler Thorn pitched five innings for West Memphis, allowing only three hits and no earned runs.

'We were flat today,' said West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell. 'In the fourth inning (Nettleton) scored five runs and we made three errors.'

Senior lefty Morgan Williams relieved Thorn and was effective, giving up only one hit, one run and striking out two.

By Billy Woods