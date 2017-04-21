MHS’s Bramucci receives Volunteer Service award

Marion senior honored with Prudential Spirit of Community recognition

Marion School District Marion High School senior Ally Bramucci has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program on behalf of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. MHS nominated Bramucci for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

Bramucci is active in Delta Christian Association, participating in numerous community service programs, including Happy Hearts, a program where DCA members purchase Christmas presents and host a party for children. Of course, the party for the youngsters includes plenty of food and games.

Her participation in DCA also included visits to the FedEx House in Memphis where members made snacks and visited with parents of critically ill children.

A member of Marion First Baptist Church, Bramucci has participated in several mission trips, including a mission to Puerto Rico, Kansas City and New Orleans.

“Why do I do this… Because I have been blessed and can share my blessings with others, help someone and know how they feel afterwards,” she said.

“Everyone should volunteer to help others.”

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“The recipients of these awards demonstrate that young people across America are making remarkable contributions to the health and vitality of their communities,” said John Stangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “By recognizing these students and placing a spotlight on their volunteer activities, we hope to motivate others to consider how they can also contribute to their community.” “Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.

By Mike Douglas