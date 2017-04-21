Is It Time for a Change of Attitude?

By Clayton Adams “Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus…” wrote the apostle Paul to the Believers living in the city of Philippi.

“Attitude” is a way of thinking or feeling about someone or something and is most often reflected or lived out in the actions of a person. Sometimes I can hide my attitude and cover up my feelings but sooner or later my attitude towards a person or set of circumstance will be evident in my action and words.

Jesus said it this way, ”The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth what is good; and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth what is evil; for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart.” (Luke 6:45) Whatever is in the heart of a person will come out through the mouth. When anger fills a persons heart through the mouth comes criticism and sarcastic comments. When forgiveness fills a persons heart through the mouth comes words of compassion and mercy. If a person has been deeply wounded by abuse or neglect and these issues have not been settled, from the mouth words of selfishness and anger. Often, our attitude about ourselves and our self-worth has been formed through our experiences early in life.

My attitude needs to be changed. Jesus knows this and Paul knew this too as he wrote at the Will of the Holy Spirit. What attitude needs to be changed? Reading the letter of Philippians one will quickly determine the folks in that church were being selfish, fighting amongst themselves and not being Christlike.

Our American culture continually beats the drum of self-determination and winning at all costs. This “attitude” is reflected in the old saying, “Get all you can, can all you get and sit on all you can.” This attitude is selfish, self-centered and completely wrong. But it is the attitude that is prevalent in our culture and in most of our churches.

The “attitude” Paul wrote about and Jesus taught is, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4) Jesus demonstrated His unselfishness when He came to earth to live to die for us. His heart was and is filled with the best interests for us. His attitude is for the benefit of others.

This is what I want my heart to be filled with – the benefit of others. Are you living to benefit others or do you need a change of attitude?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

