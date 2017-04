Marriage Licenses

April 12 Andre O’Neil Fitzgerald, 26, and Cadie D. Swift, 26, of Union City, Tennessee Joey Boone II, 25, and Adrenne M. Precknaw, 24, both of West Memphis April 13 Zachary L. Fenter, 30, and Morgan T. Miller, 23, both of Proctor Oscar Lopez, 22, and Cintya M. Galvan, 23, both of Memphis April 17 Ruben Chun, 26, and Selena Diaz, 19, both of Memphis Victor Velazquez, 25, and Edith Dominquez, 31, both of Memphis Abraham Gomez, Jr., 18, and Johan B. Cortez, 18, both of Memphis Marvin J. Santos, 33, and Adela Hernandez, 35, both of Memphis Stefan G. Kitlinski, 38, and Maria Duran, 35, both of Sumter, South Carolina Sam W. Brackin, 35, and Margaret A. Norville, 32, both of Hughes Jonathan Castro, 22, and Karla S. Gavilanes, 19, both of Memphis Gerardo Salcedo, 27, and Ricki L. Stacy, 22, both of Memphis Sean A. Dunham, 23, and Justine Weed, 20, both of West Memphis April 18 Taylor C. Carmichael, 24, and Brianna N. Williams, 23, both of Blytheville Steve M. Rojas, 37, and Patricia M. Tirade, 37, both of Memphis April 19 Jason A. Watson, 32, and Danielle E. Benson, 26, both of Walls, Mississippi Reginald A. Warren, 54, and Hazel E. Sanders, 52, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

March 20

Amy Ann Hernandez vs. Jose

Jaime Huante Hernandez

April 10 Freddie L. Gilliam vs.

Bobbie Jean Smith April 11 Shelbie McCollum vs.

Edward McCollum Robert Bussey vs Teresa Bussey Nathaniel Morgan Jr. vs.

Hope Davis Morgan April 12 Dollie Faye Tillman vs.

Sylvester Tillman Spencer Knighten vs.

Roberta Knighten.

Amanda Dawn Wolfe vs.

Carl Douglas Wolfe Jr.

04-03-17 – 6:30am – 230 Rivertrace – Criminal Mischief 04-03-17 – 1:49am – 3635 I-55 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card x 2 04-03-17 – 1:39pm – 101 Brougham – Theft of Property 04-03-17 – 3:00pm – 452 Military Road – Domestic Battery 04-03-17 – 8:00am – 101 Brougham – General Information 04-03-17 – 3:51pm – Highway 77 – Obstructing Governmental Operations / Criminal Impersonation 04-03-17 – 3:51pm – Highway 77 – Forgery 04-04-17 – 12:03am – 709 Lackey Road – Criminal Mischief 04-04-17 – 3:25pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 04-04-17 – 9:58am – 807 Belle Rive – Theft of Property x 2 04-04-17 – 10:47am – 435 Birdie #12 – Unwanted Person 04-04-17 – 11:10am – 425 Birdie – Theft of Property / Persons in Disagreement / Harassment 04-04-17 – 3:13pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 04-04-17 – 11:15pm – 709 Lackey Road – Persons in Disagreement 04-05-17 – 8:00pm – 350 S. Casa View – breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 04-05-17 – 7:45am – 1 Patriot Drive – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 04-05-17 – 8:00am – 1 Patriot Drive – Breaking and Entering 04-05-17 – 2:47pm – East Lake Drive – General Information 04-05-17 – 9:00am – 10 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 04-05-17 – 8:00am – 10 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 04-05-17 – 8:30pm – 724 Carter – General Information 04-05-17 – 11:00pm – Henry Street – Found Property 04-05-17 – 7:37pm – 537 Par #9 – Persons in Disagreement 04-05-17 – 6:20pm – 452 Military Road – Unknowingly Furnish Intoxicating Liquor to Minor 04-05-17 – 6:45pm – 3440 I-55 – Unknowingly Furnish Intoxicating Liquor to Minor 04-05-17 – 3:13pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 04-06-17 – 6:15pm – 223 Military Road – Assault 04-06-17 – 1:30pm – 117 Military Road – Terroristic Threatening 04-06-17 – 14 Military Road WARRANT – Failure to Appear 04-06-17 – 12:00pm – U/K Sexual Indecency with a Child / Internet Stalking of a Child 04-06-17 – 8:00am – 352 Shiloh – Harassing Communications / Harassment 04-06-17 – 5:30pm – 437 Birdie #1 – Persons in Disagreement 04-06-17 – 7:45am – 115 Chestnut – Criminal Mischief 04-06-17 – 9:22am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 04-07-17 – 9:00pm – 292 Medel Marconi – Theft of Property 04-06-17 – 2:45pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Possession of a Controlled Substance 04-07-17 – 10:00pm – 353 S. Currie – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property / Found Property 04-07-17 – 12:30pm – 801 Carter – Battery / Disorderly Conduct 04-07-17 – 3:06pm – 66 Ash Cove – Sexual Assault 04-07-17 – 5:35pm – Military Road – Suspended Driver License / Failure to Pay Registration 04-07-17 – 8:40pm – 58 Willow – Persons in Disagreement 04-08-17 – 9:45am – 2100 Highway 77 – Request for Arrest 04-08-17 – 3:00pm – 719 Pin Oak – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 04-08-17 – 2:50pm – 139 Block – General Information 04-08-17 – 5:00pm – 818 BLVD. Orleans – Theft of Property 04-08-17 – 3:36pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 04-08-17 – 8:00am – 841 Bayou Vista – Persons in Disagreement 04-09-17 – 3:05am – 213 Candy Cove – Aggravated Assault 04-09-17 – 3:00pm – 114 Brougham – Domestic Battery 04-09-17 – 12:38pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 04-09-17 – 12:00am – 294 River Trace – Theft of Property 04-09-17 – 5:50pm – Shiloh Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance 04-09-17 – 9:00am – 605 Stewart Cove – Criminal Trespass 04-09-17 – 5:30pm – 382 N. Prairie Cove – Criminal Trespass West Memphis Police Reports 4/3/17 – 4/10/17

4/3/17 1:45 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURE POLICE, FIRE, CODE ENFORCE, CORRECTIONAL IN LINE OF DUTY 4/3/17 10:48 AM 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/3/17 11:20 AM 3700 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 4/3/17 12:40 PM 100 Court RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/3/17 1:12 PM 3900 Petro RD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/3/17 1:55 PM 744 N 18Th ST Robbery – Aggravated 4/3/17 4:28 PM 1712 Harris ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 4/3/17 4:34 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/3/17 6:26 PM 626 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/4/17 12:16 AM 1550 N Ingram BLVD FORGERY 4/4/17 1:02 AM 300 W Tyler AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 4/4/17 1:38 AM Park/South Center FLEEING 4/4/17 2:06 AM 511 Belehr Dr. FLEEING 4/4/17 2:34 AM 1550 Ingram CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/4/17 9:37 AM 2600 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 4/4/17 9:50 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/4/17 12:34 PM 2315 E Service RD 245 HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 4/4/17 12:38 PM 1405 E Broadway FORGERY 4/4/17 2:36 PM South 25th Street / East Broadway Avenue PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 4/4/17 3:23 PM 14 Military Rd. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/4/17 3:36 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/4/17 3:47 PM 1500 Ingram LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY

DAMAGE)

4/4/17 3:56 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/4/17 5:21 PM 1625 N Missouri St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/4/17 6:47 PM 300 Martin Luther King DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 4/4/17 7:00 PM 300 Mlk 223 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 4/4/17 8:33 PM 1621 N Missouri GENERAL INFORMATION 4/4/17 10:10 PM 350 Afco RD Failure to Answer a Subpoena 4/4/17 10:28 PM 208 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 1:39 AM N. Avalon/Balfour POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 4/5/17 1:44 AM 410 S Avalon St. POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 4/5/17 2:12 AM 2007 S Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 4/5/17 2:17 AM 100 Court St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 2:35 AM 1101 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/5/17 2:44 AM 2315 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 8:13 AM 401 S Avalon MISSING PERSON 4/5/17 10:23 AM 396 Three Forks RD 4 THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 4/5/17 10:29 AM 221 W Oliver AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 11:53 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/5/17 2:00 PM 1814 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 4/5/17 2:32 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 2:58 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/5/17 5:03 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/5/17 6:26 PM 400 block of South College GENERAL INFORMATION 4/5/17 9:15 PM 2409 Talonwood DR 350C BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/5/17 9:41 PM Vanderbilt Avenue / Oxford Street NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 4/5/17 11:56 PM 2405 N Gathings DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/6/17 2:25 AM 1230 N Missouri St. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/6/17 2:52 AM 1230 N Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 4/6/17 4:56 AM West Broadway/Avalon SPEEDING 4/6/17 7:12 AM East Broadway / S. 22nd POSSESSION

OF SCH I OR II LT

2GM 4/6/17 8:06 AM 391 Rocky Chute RD 9 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 4/6/17 8:24 AM 210 W Jackson St. E11 Robbery 4/6/17 9:03 AM 626 S 19Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 4/6/17 9:44 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/6/17 11:34 AM 2918 White ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY

DESTROYS

4/6/17 2:06 PM 233 W Bond AVE 1 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 4/6/17 2:48 PM 1405 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 4/6/17 4:15 PM 1023 Cherry LN THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/6/17 5:36 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/6/17 7:37 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 4/7/17 3:47 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/7/17 4:23 AM 708 S Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/7/17 8:17 AM 600 N 7Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 4/7/17 10:21 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/7/17 11:33 AM 1009 Ferguson DR RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 4/7/17 1:12 PM 3400 Service LOOP FOUND PROPERTY 4/7/17 2:38 PM 318 E Bond AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 4/7/17 3:35 PM 3700 Service LOOP CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 4/7/17 6:45 PM 2991 Sl Henry ST 227 LOITERING 4/7/17 6:59 PM 612 S 7Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 4/7/17 9:40 PM 8710 Nourthwest FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 4/7/17 10:23 PM 137 S 20Th St. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/8/17 3:24 AM 707 Turtle Creek CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/8/17 3:51 AM 723 N Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/8/17 4:23 AM 1402 S Mcauley Ave. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/8/17 4:42 AM 3900 Petro Dr. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/8/17 5:57 AM 706 Stuart AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/8/17 10:26 AM 100 Court FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/8/17 10:37 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/8/17 2:26 PM 825 N Airport RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 4/8/17 4:29 PM 798 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 4/8/17 4:41 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 4/9/17 2:06 AM 115 S 20Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 4/9/17 2:29 AM Auburn/South Avalon POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 4/9/17 3:00 AM 505 WBarton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/9/17 4:29 AM 3309 N 34Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 4/9/17 4:43 AM .Vacant House On East Mcauley DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 4/9/17 4:57 AM 813 Walnut DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/9/17 5:16 AM 3309 N 34Th ST THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 4/9/17 10:44 AM 2004 N Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/9/17 10:54 AM 2700 Autumn St. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 4/9/17 11:23 AM 2700 Autumn FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/9/17 11:54 AM Scottwood St./ Julia St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/9/17 1:22 PM 2200 Block of East Polk Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/9/17 3:17 PM 425 Jackson Heights ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/10/17 2:25 AM S. Mcauley/ Julia st GENERAL INFORMATION 4/10/17 2:27 AM Twist/East Mcauley THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 4/10/17 3:04 AM East Mcauley/Twist THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 4/10/17 3:13 AM 2907 Church ST LOITERING 4/10/17 3:32 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC

Marion Police Reports 04/03/17 – 04/10/17