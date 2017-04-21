News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

•

– An interdenominational Bible Study offers both Men’s and Women’s classes on Thursday nights at 6:20 p.m. from September through May at Marion United Methodist Church. We will have two “Welcome Classes” for signing up for next year’s study of Paul’s Letter to the Romans April 27 at 6:20 p.m.

For more information contact Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343 or PatLNave@comcast.net

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster.

Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or t r a c y . b r i c k @ m a r i onarkansas.org

• 14th Annual Gumbo Fest 2017 – Saturday, April 22

noon to 6 p.m. in the Holiday Plaza Parking Lot. Admission $5. Eat, drink and dance. Call 870-735-1134 or email cmorgan@ westmemphischamber. com for contest entry applications.

• Earle School District Title 1 Annual Meeting to the Public – Thursday, April 27

at 6 p.m. in the Earle School Districe Parent Center. The purpose of this meeting is to explain the usage and reasoning with Title 1 Funds for the Earle School District.

• Art on the Levee at Waverly – DeltaARTS pARTy that benefits the arts education programs of DeltaARTS while offering Southern-fried hospitality at the beautiful home and grounds of Jerri and Pat Chase at Waverly Plantation (7250 Waverly Rd.) in Proctor. Also features live music, Gus’s Fried Chicken with all the trimmings, a silent auction of artwork from more than 30 area artists and tours of the historic plantation April 29 from 5 p.m. ‘till…

• Mandatory Boating Education Course – Monday, May 1 and Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Angels Way Baptist Church, Marion. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985 must take and pass an approved Arkansas Game and Fish Boating Education Course and carry proof that he or she satisfactorily completed the course in order to operate a motorboat in Arkansas. For more information call Loren Strickland at 870-702-1997.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committe and Public Meeting Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. The CAC meeting will be held at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. Joint MPO and Technicah Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or visit the web site at wmats.org

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Bernard’s Mobile Mammogram – Crittenden County Health Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis, on Saturday, May 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bible Study Fellowship