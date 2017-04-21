Sports Briefs

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

Saturday, April 29, DBS will be hosting a “Race Against Child Abuse” 5K run/walk benefitting Children’s Advocacy Centers of Eastern Arkansas, a locally-based organization that promotes, assists, and supports the development and growth of every victim of child abuse. $25 to run, $20 to be a 'spirit runner' and $15 for children 6-12 years old. Register online a t https://racesonline.com/events /delta-beta-sigma-5k/participants.

***

• Esperanza Bonanza Sand Volleyball Tournament —

Saturday, May 6, at Marion United Methodist Church sand court. Format is 5-on-5 co-ed (3 guys on court max). Cost is $75 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration deadline is Monday, May 1. Spots are limited. To register a team or for more information, contact Amanda Harlow by calling or texting 870-733-4045. Concessions and more will be on site for the event.

• Delta Beta Sigma 5K —