Lady Patriots edge past Wynne

In a tightly contested contest, Marion held onto a one- goal lead to secure a season sweep over the Wynne Yellowjackets

By Collins Peeples

Sports@theeveningtimes.com

Wynne – The Marion Lady Patriots (6-11 overall, 4-9 6A/5A-3 Conference) traveled here Monday night and upset the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets 1-0 (116, 1-11) on Wynne’s senior night.

In a scoreless game after the first half, Marion’s Hope Goodbar gave the Lady Patriots what would end up being the gamewinning goal in the 43rd minute. From close to the 15-yard line of the Wynne football field, Goodbar put her laces into the shot, ricocheting the ball off the top post of the goal and back into the net, past the outstretched arms of the Wynne goalkeeper.

The goal, Goodbar’s second of the season, left the Lady Patriot in disbelief.

“I didn’t think it went in,” Goodbar said. “And when it did go in, I still didn’t believe it went in. I was really happy. I’ve never made a shot like that.

They’ve always been groundballs. For it to go over the goalie’s fingertips like that, I was just in awe.”

Marion head coach Tyler Shrum says that a change of position has given Goodbar more opportunities for success.

“We’ve moved her to a different spot,” Shrum said. “We’ve moved her to wing right now and its really opened up a lot of options for us. Positionwise, she stays in position really well and she’s able to run across the field really well. Right now, I think she’s got a little more confidence over there. She’s getting a lot more shots on goal right now and I think this new position is just really working out for her.” From that 43rd minute on the Marion defense took over, pitching their third shutout of the season and first scoreless game since defeating Westside 4-0 on March 3rd.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a shutout,” Shrum said. “Our defense, I’ve got to say, played phenomenally well. We moved a couple girls around, got some missing pieces in there, got two seniors playing up front now and its really worked out. They work really well together.

They’ve played together for four years now. So, our defense is really starting to click.”

Keeping the Yellowjackets off the board for Marion was senior goalkeeper Maggie Aureli. Aureli collected 11 saves in the dominating defensive performance. The combination of Aureli in goals and Meghan Bradley in the center of the defense has been key to Marion’s success, according to Shrum.

“Maggie’s excellent in the goals,” Shrum said.

“Meghan Bradley has really stepped up. She’s become just a hoss there in the middle of the field. No one really wants to get near her. It’s just finally clicking for us, it seems like.”

With the victory in Wynne, Marion completes the season sweep of the Yellowjackets. The Lady Patriots won the first game between the two teams 4-1 on March 30th. Shrum says, as indicated by the score, Wynne has vastly improved since the first matchup.

“They switched out goalies and it is a 100 percent change of team,” Shrum said. “This isn’t the same team we faced weeks ago that we beat 4-1. They were legit.”

Marion ends the regular season Thursday as the Lady Patriots make the short trip to West Memphis High School to face the Lady Devils (3-9, 3-9).

The two teams will meet again in the opening round of 6A-East district tournament, but winner of Thursday’s match will decide if that playoff game is at West Memphis or at Marion with the winner getting homefield advantage. West Memphis won the first contest between the schools 1-0 on April 3rd.

Either way, Marion and West Memphis are slated to take their rivalry into the playoffs with kickoff of the opening round of the 6A-East district tournament slated for 5:00 p.m. Saturday night in Crittenden County.