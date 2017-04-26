MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, April 27, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Expect the unexpected today, because unpredictable events will occur. Your mind is racing and going off in all directions!

Secrets might come out today, especially if you do research or study something unusual. Something unexpected will occur behind the scenes.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might meet a real character today. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you. No matter what happens, you will learn something.

CANCER (June 21 to July A conversation with a boss, parent or authority figure will surprise you in some way today. If you are caught off guard, take a breath before you react. Don't quit your day job.

(July 23 to Aug. 22) You suddenly might have to travel somewhere today, or scheduled travel plans will be changed or canceled. Travel and school schedules definitely

are unpredictable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Doublecheck your bank accounts and matters related to inheritances and shared property today, because something unexpected likely will occur. It's always good to know what's happening.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A friend or partner probably will surprise you today. This person might demand more freedom in the relationship or suggest something unusual. Actually, you can make demands, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your work routine will be interrupted by computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, canceled appointments or something unexpected. Count on it. Nevertheless, you might see clever ways to introduce improvements to your job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. This is an accident-prone day for your children, so be extra vigilant. This applies to sports as well. Meanwhile, love at first sight might take place for some of you. (Be still my beating heart.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur today. An unexpected visitor might appear at your door. Yes, your home routine will be wonky and unpredictable.

(Jan. 20 Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day, so be careful. Think before you act or speak. However, you're full of clever and geniuslike ideas, because it's easy for you to think outside the box today.

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Be careful with your finances and possessions today. You might find money, or you might lose money. Be careful to guard your possessions against loss or theft.

BORN TODAY: You are reserved, organized and adventurous! This more-personal year focuses on family, loved ones and close friends. These relationships will be positive. You will experience success and financial accumulation during the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)