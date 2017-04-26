Pats waste no time defeating Yellowjackets

Four goals in the first 30 minutes of action allowed the Marion Patriots to pick up a road win against the Wynne Yellowjackets

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Wynne – A strong first half propelled the Marion Patriots (6-8-1 overall, 5-6 6A/5A-3 Conference) past the Wynne Yellowjackets (6-10-1, 3-10) here Monday night and sent the Marion team back to Crittenden County with a 4-2 victory.

Wasting no time getting the ball rolling for the Patriots, Bradford Doherty dribbled past the Wynne goalie and scored on an open goal in the third minute of action to give Marion the early lead, 1-0.

Doherty brings all the aspects of winning soccer into the match every time he steps on the pitch, according to Marion head coach Craig Smith.

“He has speed,” Smith said. “He has the good shots. He is really good at winning the ball and he’s pretty good at working with other people and playing off other people.”

Smith says that Doherty’s opening goal sparked a contagious energy that the rest of the Patriots team picked up on early, evident by the four goals put up in the first half by Marion.

“Whenever we play, once someone scores, we start to feel it a little bit,” Smith said. “So, it did certainly give us some confidence on the ball.”

Marion’s Parker Holland picked up the energy Doherty created, finding the top right portion of the net on a penalty kick and putting the Patriots up 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Smith says that he actually switched Doherty and Holland’s positions on the field prior to the game, moving Doherty to striker and giving Holland Doherty’s typical midfield spot. The duo made their head coach look smart with the impressive play early on.

“We actually changed the formation up,” Smith said.

“We moved (Holland) to centermid so that he could distribute a little bit more and play that central role instead of up top. So, he was able to play the ball outside more, rather than just waiting for it. We moved (Doherty) up to striker for this game so he can be a little bit more of an attacker.”

The Patriots then found even more separation in the 17th minute as Leondro Arreola cleaned up a lose ball in the box and slide it past the Wynne goalie and into the bottom left corner of the goal to give Marion a 3-0 advantage.

Holland then struck again in the 29th minute for his second goal of the contest.

From the 20-yard line, Holland found just enough separation in the defense and rocketed a shot into the back of the net to put the Patriots up 4-0. Smith says the long-distance shot is nothing new for Holland.

“That was pretty,” Smith said. “He can do those in practice. He’s been doing those all year. He just hasn’t gotten those kind of looks in games very often.

So, when he has an open shot, he can hit it. Yeah, that’s no surprise.”

Keeping the Yellowjackets off the board most of the game, Marion starting goalie Riley Barnes accumulated nine saves on a night where the senior keeper wasn’t tested very often.

Smith pulled most of the Marion starters in the 68th minute with Marion leading 4-0, allowing some of the more inexperienced players, according to Smith, get some game action.

The Yellowjackets promptly scored twice, once in the 72nd minute and again in the 77th minute, cutting the Patriots lead in half, 4-2, before Smith returned his starting lineup to the game to close out the victory over Wynne.

Marion ends its regular season by making a short trip across Crittenden County to face their bitter rivals, the West Memphis Blue Devils (0-1`2, 0-12), Thursday at 7 p.m. Marion defeated West Memphis in the first contest between the teams on April 3rd, 50.

Regardless of the outcome in the final regular season contest for the Patriots, Marion will travel to Searcy, Arkansas to battle the Searcy Lions (5-10) in the opening round of the 6A-East Conference Tournament at 5:00 p.m.

on Friday.

By Collins Peeples