Photo by Billy Woods
Richland math bee winners
Winners of the recent math bee at Richland Elementary included Mady Hanson, Jack Morris and Dennis Brewer in first grade, Levi Vangilder, Ethan Hollis and Mallorie Sharp in second grade, Da'Shawn Mems, Abby Bragg and Delany York in third grade, Carson McCain, Chloe Fesperman and Nivea Parker in fourth grade, Davis York, Abby Grace Nelson and Jake Miller in fifth grade and Dustin Long, Sydney Patton and Buckley Harrison in sixth grade. Also pictured is teacher Jennifer Smith.