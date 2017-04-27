‘Ask the Game Warden’

Times Outdoors Columnist The Hunting & Fishing Column has made arrangements with the Arkansas Game & Fish to ask the local wardens questions that our readers may have.

You are welcome to ask any hunting, boating, or fishing question.

*** Many folks want to know what did you do with the Marion Bear? The wardens said the bear was not aggressive and was passing through. He had no human contract and was allowed to go on his way.

Crittenden County must be going back to being a part of the BEAR STATE?

*** Tommy B. When you are issued a ticket, do you have to go to court? The game warden says you must go to court and pay the fine in full amount.

Your lawyer can give you advice about your options.

*** Randy M. wants to know if a warden can go out of the county he is based in?

Wardens can go into any county they desire. They generally tell the other wardens of that county they are present.

By John Criner