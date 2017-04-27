‘Fish & Frogs’

Times Outdoors Columnist You can tell when it’s getting into late spring by the sounds Mother Natures calls to you. The birds are really singing, the squirrels are chasing each other, and most of all, the bull frogs fill the evening with their calling. We live on Old Lake Rest in the Proctor area and the frogs have really starting their singing. Jimbo Hale and Greg Hall came by just before midnight with a couple of nice stringers loaded with good frogs that they had taken near the west part of Crittenden County. They said they found them on a ditch leading into a wide slough. Obviously, they did not tell me where the Honey Hole was!

This time of year with a warm night, frog gig, and a good head light froggin can be a lot of fun. Not counting good eating! They both had their limits and they were heading to Jimbo’s camp across the lake to clean the frogs. They promised to invite me to the frog leg cook out. The limit is 18 frogs per person per night and the season goes all summer and fall. You can wade or boat, depending on where and the water depth. I think they were giggin’ but many froggers just grab with their bare hands. Grabbin’ is my favorite way and if the frogs are thick, it’s possible to get a frog in each hand!

I got a call from Will Cheers, the game warden, telling me that the Willow Bend Nursing Center at Marion, was having a fishing outing at Tilden Rodgers Lake. He said I could meet the other game wardens from this district and also enjoy watching these folks catch fish. I met Rodney Myers, Torrey Erbes, and Jay Thomas with his K9 Daisy. They are in the Brinkley District controlled by Kirk Harris, an old friend from Marion. The four wardens helped the fishermen get comfortable, bait hooks, take the fish off, and just being friendly and helpful. Since I used to train retrievers I enjoyed visiting with Jay Thomas and his yellow lab Daisy. K9 training is very different from training duck hunting dogs.

This is the first year Willow Bend Fishing Outing, directed by Rhonda Love has used Tilden Rogers. She is Director of Life Enrichment and had a staff of 6 to help the 11 residents get set up and enjoy the fishing. These folks enjoyed catching fish and a weenie roast after the all the fish were caught. Staff, game wardens, residents, and myself all enjoyed the outing.

Thursday afternoon Toney Anderson, Buddy Dunston, and I lucked into a trip to the Crowley Ridge Secrete Lake, and in spite of the wind, caught a bunch of good bream and enough bass to have several good fry suppers. When cleaning fish, it always seems to take a long time to get to that “Last One”. Speaking of eating fish, Colleen and I enjoyed a good catfish supper at Kamp KareFree on Friday night. Good fish and a nice crowd.

I had a question from one of the readers about where to get fishing bait in our area. There are only two places that I know of that have all the bait like crickets, worms, and especially minnows. Bonds Store at Horseshoe Lake and Jeffery Cordell’s J& S Grocery at the junction of I-40 and Hwy. 79. Both of these stores have a good supply of groceries and best of all, they have great food for the fisherman.

Turkey season is over and I only heard of a couple being taken locally. Most were killed in the hill country. Squirrel season will open on May 15, 2017 and that is all the hunting until dove season in September. The good part is we are just now getting into the best part of fishing season. This next full moon will be great for bream. Think about how many great fishing places we have within an hour’s drive.

Lakeside Taxidermy thanks you for the “stuffin’” business. Remember to take that kid with you. Its time to teach him how to clean fish while you relax. The game wardens asked me to remind you if you catch a SNAKE HEAD FISH, please kill it and report it to the AGF& C. They look similar to a grennel but are bad news. We do not want them in our waters!

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 8879-732-0344 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

By John Criner