Lady Patriots crush Lady Devils with offensive onslaught

The Marion Lady Patriots outplayed West Memphis at the plate and on the mound, scoring 38 total runs in seven total innings of play while allowing 0 hits

The Marion Lady Patriots (19-7 overall, 9-2 6A/5A3 Conference) ended their regular season with an exclamation mark, emphatically sweeping a doubleheader against their cross-county rivals the West Memphis Lady Devils (1-15, 0-10).

In two shortened games, due to the mercy rule, the Lady Patriots scored a total of 38 runs over six innings while Marion pitchers Hope Phipps and Megan Adams, pitching games one and two respectively, combined to no-hit the Lady Devils over seven innings of softball.

Early scoring became contagious as the Marion ladies jetted out to a quick lead and never looked back, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“They put a lot of runners on base and we just put the ball in play,” Gray said. “We just ran the bases well and took care of business early.”

Beginning in the first inning of the first game, Marion’s onslaught started early. With two outs and the Lady Patriots batting in the top of the opening stanza, Phipps got things started offensively. The Marion senior reached on an infield single to third base. McKinsey Glausier took Phipps place on first as a courtesy runner and eventually scored on an infield single by Hartley Reece.

The rest of the Lady Patriots followed suit, scoring a total of 20 runs in the first contest behind four no-hit innings on the mound from Phipps.

Adams followed the role set by the senior in the second game of the evening, pitching three no-hit innings.

“Both pitchers did really well,” Gray said.

“Anytime you can no-hit somebody it’s a good thing.”

While Marion’s performance against the Lady Devils is indicative of the Lady Patriots number one seeding in the 6A-East District, Gray isn’t worried about his players getting over confident prior to the upcoming district tournament.

“The girls kind of know what it is,” Gray said. “As we move along, the biggest thing is going to be getting our bats sped back up to normal, to a faster speed like what we’re going to see at district. So, we’ve got a few days to do that in practice and get our bats sped back up and get them in there hitting some faster pitching and get back on what we’re going to see at district and state.”

Although the Lady Devils end the regular season with just a single win, Gray says the victory over West Memphis is just as important as any of Marion’s other 18 regular season triumphs.

“A win is a win,” Gray said. “I don’t care who you beat. A win is a win and it’s always a good thing. So, it doesn’t diminish it to us. We came out and played like we should. On any given day, anybody can be beaten.”

Along with the top seed in the district tournament, the Lady Patriots earn a buy in the opening round.

So, the Marion ladies will rest until the team takes its home field in the second round of the tournament, Tuesday against the winner of Pine Bluff (1310) vs. Jacksonville (1012).

If the Lady Patriots win a game in the district tournament, the Marion team will advance to the state playoffs in Benton, Arkansas.

By Collins Peeples