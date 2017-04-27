MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday, April 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) At this time, you're thinking about your values and what really matters in life. And you're also thinking of money and cash flow. It makes sense.

With the Sun in your sign, you easily attract fortunate situations and important people to you. Make the most of this!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign. At some point, life will seem hard. Don't take this to heart, because these feelings will be gone in an hour. (Whew!)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Although this is a popular time for you, today you feel a bit withdrawn. That's OK. If someone is critical, don't take it to heart, because these feelings will pass quickly.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You look good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs right now. Today someone older might criticize you. Ignore this, because it's just a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Don't be discouraged if dealing with authority figures is tough today. Fortunately, this will be brief. Meanwhile, an unexpected gift might come

your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You feel like you want to get away 'from all this' today. Something might be too much to handle at the moment. By the evening, this feeling is gone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep an eye on matters related to inheritances and shared property, because something unexpected might occur. And when it does, authority figures will weigh in with their opinions. Fortunately, this is short-lived.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Just be your accommodating, easygoing self.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It will be tough to stay on point today, because something unexpected will create a detour for you. Don't let authority figures get you down. It's all OK.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Meanwhile, a social event could be canceled, which might be disappointing. No worries.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You're happy to cocoon at home today to take a breather. Don't let an older family member get you down; it's just his or her temporary mood. (It won't last long.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a spiritual person who enjoys learning. Security is important to you. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)