Patriots and Blue Devils split doubleheader on the diamond

The Pats bats came alive in game one, allowing Marion to win by seven runs, but West Memphis rallied in the night cap

WM School District With his club in the midst of a mild tailspin and the postseason on the horizon, West Memphis baseball coach Gary Cordell was looking for something to spark his Blue Devils on Tuesday at Tilden Rodgers Complex.

He got in the form of a 6-4 extra-inning victory over Marion in the back-end of a doubleheader.

The Blue Devils end the regular season with a 13-10 record heading into the 6A-East Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Securing the league's No. 3 seed, the Blue Devils get a rematch with sixth-seeded Marion at Tilden Rodgers Complex at 4 p.m.

Tuesday's nightcap rally assured the Blue Devils of at least some momentum heading into that game.

They had lost four straight, including an 11-4 loss to the Patriots in Tuesday's opener, since dropping a heartbreaking doubleheader at home to Jonesboro on April 13.

'We've been playing bad since we lost to Jonesboro,' Cordell said. 'You could see the body language in our players. This (win) here put some life back in them.'

On the short end of a 4-3 score with two outs and down to their last strike in the seventh inning, West Memphis junior catcher Taylor Roeder drove a pitch up the middle for a single to score Nick Allsbrook to tie the game.

'(Roeder's) been swinging the bat better,' Cordell said.

In the eighth, senior third baseman Hayden Spears crushed a 3- 1 pitch from Marion reliever Peyton Lawhon to the fence in left to plate Mason Kearney for the go-ahead run. And then Morgan Williams' grounder to short was mugged, allowing Spears to score.

Spears said it was imperative for his club to shake off an ugly loss in the opener.

'Those are the kind you just have to forget about,' he said.

'Everybody has 'em. I had a bad first game and I tried to just start over in the second game.”

'I was just looking for a ball I could drive (on 3-1) and I got a fastball where I like it,” Spears added. “I just wanted some kind of base hit.'

From there it took three powerful scoreless innings in relief from junior Curtis Washington, who struck out four and allowed only three base runners.

'That's the hardest I've seen Curtis throw…ever,' Cordell said of Washington, who got the win in relief of Tyler Thorn.

After Marion built a 4-0 lead through four innings, the Blue Devil bats finally awakened in the fifth when Washington belted a two-run triple and then scored on an infield grounder by Denver Burton to trim the deficit to 4-3.

In the opener, it was all Marion.

After spotting West Memphis a run in the first inning on an RBI single from Kearney, the Patriots took advantage of five Blue Devil errors and nine bases on balls.

Only two of the walks came from West Memphis starting pitcher Price Watson, who hadn't thrown since the opener against Jonesboro and who was on a 60pitch limit on Tuesday. Watson, who will start on Saturday against the Patriots, lasted four innings and only 58 pitches, giving up three runs.

Marion sent 13 men to the plate in a nine-run fifth that clinched the game for the Pats.

The winner of Saturday's conference tournament game will play next Tuesday against the winner of the Searcy-Mountain Home contest. Searcy is the No.

2 seed while Mountain Home is the No. 7 seed.

By Billy Woods