‘A Sobering Reminder…’

Marion High School Prom Promise 2017

Marion Police Department The Marion High School Senior Prom promise has come once again this year and the seniors of class 2017 experienced the simulation of an accident. This is the closest to an accident scene that we can get said Detective Lt.

Freddy Williams. We put on the scenario to show students the results of making a bad choice of drinking and driving or being under the influence of drugs which can be deadly.

Incidents like this is what the Police, Fire Department, Paramedics, Hospital Wing, Coroner, towing service, and other agencies encounter many times each year. What they witnessed was the immediate aftermath of a collision between two cars.

There are many accidents involving drinking and driving. Prom night is no different. There have been many accidents and fatalities during Prom Night all across the country over the years.

Somewhere across the country on prom night this year 2017, there will be someone drinking and driving.

By statistics over the years, there will be a fewer teenagers killed on Prom Night due to alcohol or drug related accidents, texting, or being distracted. The reason we perform this accident re-enactment is to hopefully make an impression and save lives.

The driver of a vehicle is the one which has the most responsibility of the night.

He or she has other lives in their hands. If an accident occurs where someone is hurt badly or worse “dead”, it would be something that would haunt them for the rest of your life. Students were reminded to always be sure and wear their seatbelts. It is the driver's responsibility to make sure everyone has buckled their seatbelts.

The seatbelt is there for a reason and it takes about three seconds to buckle up. If one person does not have on their seatbelt during an accident they become a human missile and could injure or kill another occupant.

Many first responders were involved giving their time and resources in order to make this Prom Promise a success. I would like to thank all the first responders for helping make this Prom Promise reenactment a success and the Marion School District for participating said Williams.

By Detective Lt. Freddy Williams