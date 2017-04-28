Buddy-Up for your Workout

Before I start, here are some items of interest! As Samuel L. Jackson said on Coach Carter, “Here are some stats for you!”

Bill Phillips, a transformation expert, said you have 1440 minutes in a day. It only take approximately 60 minutes to complete a workout. Then he said, “Think of your day… what you do for 60 minutes that are non- productive!”

When I went to a 2-day certification workshop in St. Louis about 18 years ago, the instructor said the end results of immobility is over time is nearly impossible to undo!

Now to workout partners: Jennifer and Shermel, James and Jim, Brooke and Lauren, Lacy and TJ, and of course Zac and Coach.

It is very difficult at times to workout by yourself sometimes! So working out with someone is always a plus! The past three years, one of my former players Zack and I worked out at 5 a.m. four times a week, approximately 50 to 60 minutes each time. It would start with a 4 a.m. text 'you going?' 'you feeling it?'

and the next text 'see you in 15!' (accountability).

Because we alternate driving, the next text 'out here.' Having someone texting you or showing up helps, because you don't want to disappoint your partner.

After about 20 to 30 minutes on the treadmill, you do your weights. You work hard to complete each set and rep. You lift weights that are challenging! We usually to do two muscle groups, back and biceps, chest and triceps, shoulders and legs and abs, 4 sets, 15 reps.

Afterwards, it's such a wonderful feeling (endorphins) that I'm fired a up and ready to go!

Now each workout is tailored for each set of partners, especially for the young ladies!

Other reasons for a workout buddy according to the experts!

1. Motivation; 2. Failure and success; 3. Helps you give it your all; 4. Get a little more in your workouts; 5. The right workout partner helps you give your all; Others! It's fun, always got an encourager, being around positive people, always got a spotter.

Thanks to the Evening Times for allowing me to write about my experience in the fitness field — for 42 years now — I still love the sounds in the gym.

There are some remarkable stories of success in the local gyms! One in particular Tracy Evans! There aren't any secrets, consistency and hard work. This is a lifestyle change, it's a marathon not a sprint! So good luck and get started today!

Melvin Brown is a longtime former health and P. E. teacher and professional coach. He also works as a personal health and fitness trainer.

By ‘Coach’ Melvin Brown