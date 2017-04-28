MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

AMKS(Maurdh21toApril19) For Saturday, April 29, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The planet Mercury still is in retrograde with your sign, causing travel delays, mixed-up communications, goofy mistakes and confusion. This is why ex-partners suddenly are back into your life.

You can use Mercury retrograde to seek out answers to old problems and find solutions. It will help you do research into the past or study history.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Old friends are back in your life due to Mercury retrograde. You might want to rethink some past goals with a new slant.

CANCER (June 21 to July Because of Mercury retrograde, many of you are back in contact with a parent or a boss you have not seen for a while. This might give you an opportunity to set things straight.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Mercury retrograde is an excellent help if you have to finish a paper, book or school assignment. That's because retrograde Mercury likes to go 'backward.'

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is an excellent time to finish up old business regarding inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and shared property. Mercury retrograde likes to finish things – not begin them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Ex-partners and old friends are back in your life again due to Mercury retrograde, which has been in effect all month. For some, this is an opportunity for closure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your efficiency at work has suffered the past month due to Mercury retrograde. Confusion, delays, silly errors and lost paperwork are frustrating. Have courage!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Mercury retrograde has attracted old flames back into your life this month. It continues to bring up past issues with children as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This month and into early May, many of you have heard from relatives from the past. They might even be camped on your doorstep eating out of your fridge. (Yikes.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Transportation delays and car problems are par for the course, and will continue this way through early May. Missed buses, trains and travel delays are classic now.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Checks will be late in the mail, and some of you will suffer from delayed payroll payments because of Mercury retrograde. It has a way of slowing everything down, which is frustrating. Patience.

BORN TODAY: You love the good life and you appreciate beauty. This is a powerful year for you. Whatever you have done in the past will now come to fruition. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Activity is your keynote. You will be very involved and occupied. Opportunities for advancement and recognition for past and current work will come about during this year.

TAURUS April 20 to May 20)