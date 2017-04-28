Marion is producing tomorrow’s leaders!

It has been said that leadership means everything – be it an organization, a cause, or a community. While names and faces naturally change over time, continuity of good leadership is critical to the success of any endeavor. Several, albeit anecdotal, events have recently energized me on the youth of Marion and it strikes me as promising for the City's future. Let me share some examples:

• Hearing three MHS students describe their experiences from attending the Rotary Club's Youth Leadership camp last month. I cannot recall a group of teenagers as composed, articulate, and genuine, as these three students. The MHS faculty representative for Rotary has indicated that up to 50 students have expressed interest in joining the Interact program for leadership and community development.

• In a national competition, an MHS student submitted an article on what her hometown means to her. At last count, her essay was ranked #11 in the country!

• The Marion Chamber recently hosted a 'Countryside Ride' event with over 70 participants, mostly from outside Marion. Over 20 MHS students volunteered to man the SAG (Support and Gear) sta-

Countryside Ride

The band rocked while cyclists rolled back to the county court house Saturday morning. Bikers on the 40-mile ride took just two and a half hours to complete the course.

Photo by John Rech tions, and we received numerous comments on how impressed the participants were with the students’ courtesy, attention to detail, and overall understanding of good customer service.

• Funkee's Café, a local restaurant, has started a networking breakfast for young professionals that has been well attended and created a fledgling forum for professional networking in Marion. I hope this group flourishes and will provide a forum for professional development in Marion.

• The MHS girls’ basketball team showed the work ethic, determination, and teamwork to outpace all others in their classification to bring home the 2017 State Championship to Marion. Those do not come easily.

Investing in Marion’s youth is paying dividends by producing our leaders for tomorrow. Let’s keep it up!