MCOC Calendar of Events

Kathy Sorrels Daniel – Earth, Wind & Fire Exhibit.

Saturday, April 29

Delta Beta Sigma, Race Against Child Abuse 5K, 8:30 a.m., Marion Courthouse Square.

Kappa Alphs Psi Fish Fry Fundraise for Guide Right 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Regions Park, West Memphis.

DeltaARTS Art on the Levee at Waverly Plantation 5 p.m.

til…

Thursday, May 4

Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament (MCOC/Rotary)

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon.

Sunday, June 25

Ride for Life, a Mid-South Transplant Foundation event, Memphis 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 3

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon

Thursday, September 14

MCOC Annual Banquet Details to be announced

Thursday, November 2

MCOC Quarterly Luncheon

Thursday, November 30

Marion Christmas on the Square

Thursday, December 7

Marion Christmas Parade Visit our online calendar to view more events and to add your community event!

Wednesday, May 10

Arkansas Distributing Business After Hours at Esperanza Bonanza.

Wednesday, May 10 through Saturday, May 13

Esperanza Bonanza Barbecue Cooking Showcase, Fair & Festival.

Saturday, May 13

CASA – the AR Delta 5K Marion Courthouse Square 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 3

MCOC Small Fry Triathlon

Monday, June 5

Friday, April 7 through Tuesday, May 23