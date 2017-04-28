The Carpenter & the Pool Guy: An Easter Story

My brother is a carpenter.

Kinda like Jesus.

But without all the miracles and the gruesome death.

So when I asked him, with a six-day lead time, to make me a cross for Easter, I expected he would crank out a couple table saws and four-by-fours and deliver that thing within the hour.

Instead, he scoffed, “Well, you like to wait ‘til the last minute, don’t you?”

A few days later, my son and a few neighborhood boys heard me grumbling about it.

“I sure wish someone would make me a cross for Easter,” I recall mumbling.

An hour later, I caught three tweenagers with a spade carving out a foundation for a 12foot cross they had just fashioned from scrap wood, which in all likeliness actually belonged to my brother.

I suppose this means the boys veritably stole the wood to make a giant symbol of the Holy One, the Almighty, the Sinless Prince of Peace.

Good one, boys.

I foolishly offered to host the Wilson cousins Easter gathering this year.

My mother-in-law loves a good Easter celebration, which, obviously, requires scrubbing the indoors, power washing the outdoors, decorating all over, and Tom-Sawyering the kids into building the symbol of Roman execution in my yard.

Y’all, I bought hooks, rings, and sheer fabric at Walmart to fashion a swag for four windows. I dug my tired fingers into accordioned paper to fluff out decorative balls. I taped, retaped, and cursed the tape that failed to hold the “Happy Easter” banner.

Baby Girl and I spent hours clipping burlap pennants to hand-write the word RESURRECTED on a banner.

Interestingly, HE IS RISEN would also have fit, but why use a simple phrase when religious cant will do?

I’m ashamed to say, I had to check the spelling.

Twice.

Not to mention the typical Easter activities like boiling and dyeing four dozen eggs and filling a couple-hundred plastic ones.

Well, I just about worked myself into a frenetic frenzy.

But when lunch finally started around three o’clock, I sighed a happy sigh.

It took three hours to realize I had left half the vittles in the fridge.

Sigh. {Not a happy sigh.} We hid the eggs after the banquet. MIL barked out orders for people to shovel cash into the money egg, to which I complied, because, to be honest, I’m a little scared of her.

Then she whipped out a second money egg and announced that the younger kids will enjoy a separate hunt and a separate money egg.

I pouted and scooped out another handful of quarters, but not before my heart whispered a selfish prayer for my own kids to find them.

Oh, but I did.

Then three adults set about hiding a half-million treats in an acre for 20 kids to stuff

into their baskets.

Actually, they’ve all stopped using baskets. They use 13gallon garbage bags, because those kids ain’t dummies. No basket’s gonna hold 13 gallons!

As we descended the steps, I heard the lawnmower. My eyes met my husband’s, in a kind of pre-panic question.

My father chose this moment, this precise moment, on Easter Sunday, during the Easter egg hunt for the Duggars, to mow the yard.

He explained that he wanted the grass short when the pool guy arrived to vacuum the pool.

Silly me.

I didn’t consider that the pool guy would be driving across the yard in his three-quarters ton pickup full of equipment.

Which he did, about ten minutes later. We all whipped our heads around when we heard the tell-tale pop, crack, pop of busted eggs under the rubber.

My husband retrieved a smashed Reese’s peanut butter egg and gave it to the highly apologetic driver with a laugh. The driver replied, “I thought you were supposed to hide eggs, not toss them in the grass!”

Well, he does have a point.

My husband hid the money egg for the older kids under a fake rock that hides some pipes, but in his cleverness, he propped it high atop the pipes. He left a regular egg at the base, thinking a child might lift the rock, find the candy, and see no need to check more thoroughly under the plastic hideout.

He was right.

Three kids lifted that rock without success. When Baby Girl raised it up, Supertwin descried the golden sheen from across the lawn and sprinted toward the loot.

He swooped it up in a celebratory dance before poor Baby Girl even knew what hit her.

Don’t feel too bad for my unobservant child. She had already discovered and claimed the other money egg.

Guess who found both eggs?

My kids.

Now tell me prayer doesn’t work.

Since they’re rich now, I’m going to require that they take me to Sonic for half-price shakes, after 8 p.m. Of course, last time I went to Sonic, I pressed the red button when my iPhone said 8:05 p.m..

“I need 10 different milkshakes,” I said.

(I know they hate me. But in their defense, they’ve never been wrong. It’s impressive, really. I can’t even remember which kid likes mustard on his sandwiches!) Sonic replied, “You’ll have to wait 20 seconds until 8.”

I squinched my eyeballs.

“Are you telling me that I have to push the button again in 20 seconds, even though after this sentence, 20 seconds will have certainly passed?”

Being loquacious pays off sometimes. But not this time.

He actually wanted me to push the red button again.

I tried to be annoyed, but the truth is, I will push the fire out of a little red button if it delivers milkshakes every time I touch it.

I am Pavlov’s dogs… and the perfect marketing ploy waiting to happen.

My kids are like that with Easter candy, too. Only one child was smart enough to turn my own ploy against me: She traded her cousins for the heaviest candy, and then, with her sweetest voice and most innocent flutter of the eyelashes, inquired, “Are you buying back candy this year by the pound?”

How could I resist a child making a healthy choice? I offered $5-a-pound before I discovered she had collected nearly four pounds.

I just about lost my chocolates.

So here I am after Easter, significantly lighter in the wallet, but filled up with candy, milkshakes, and mashed peanut butter cups.

Nothing says, “He is risen!”

quite like it.

Except maybe “Resurrected!”