For Wednesday, May 3, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be patient today, especially with co-workers. And also be patient with your pets, as strange as that might sound. This is because late in the day and into the evening, it will be easy to become angry or quarrelsome. Stay chill.

Parents will have to be patient with their kids today, especially late in the day, because arguments can arise easily. Likewise, romantic spats might

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Life is easier if you maintain peace at home. Don't make a big deal about anything today, especially with a female family member. By evening, people are touchy and edgy.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you are more inclined to go with your hunches and your feelings instead of your logic. However, this might make you overreact to something this evening because your feelings are strong. Use caution.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Quarrels about money or possessions might take place late in the day. Don't get sucked into this; it's a brief influence – let it pass.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. By evening, it is at odds with fiery Mars, which can promote arguments. Be patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a good day for research. In particular, you will pay

attention to detail. Ignore feelings of frustration late in the day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might have difficulty with a female acquaintance or friend this evening. Don't let anything get out of hand. Keep things light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Difficulties with a boss or parent might occur late today or this evening. Be tolerant and patient, because you have to deal with these people every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because they will develop into arguments by evening. Who needs this? Not you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Disputes about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances might take place today, especially tonight. Don't let this ruin your evening. Keep smiling.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. Don't get sucked into an argument this evening. Keep things light. Tomorrow is a better day!

YOU BORN TODAY: Because you are in the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, this is the year to clarify your goals and begin to act on them. Hard work may be necessary to get a new venture moving. Fortunately, you will feel physically strong this year. This is a powerful year; use it to its full potential.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)