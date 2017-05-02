Lady Patriots punch ticket to State playoffs

For the first time in nine contests over the past four years, the Marion Lady Patriots defeated the West Memphis Lady Devils and earned a spot in the state playoffs in the process

The third time was the charm for the Marion Lady Patriots (7-12 overall, 5-10 6A/5A-3 Conference) against the West Memphis Lady Devils (4-11, 4-11), as the Marion team defeated their cross-county rivals, 2-0 in the opening round of the 6A-East Conference Girls Soccer Tournament, for the first time this season after losing the first two regular season matches against the Lady Devils.

In fact, it was the first time in last nine matches that the Lady Patriots ended a game against their counterparts from Crittenden County victorious. And the Lady Patriots couldn’t have picked a better time to break their losing streak to West Memphis, as last Saturday’s win secures a spot in the Arkansas 6A Girls Soccer State Playoffs for Marion.

Marion head coach Tyler Shrum hopes that this victory can springboard his team and serve as a source of positive momentum as the playoffs continue.

“Going into the conference tournament against a team that we haven’t beaten and then we beat them 2-0, I mean it’s a solid victory all around,” Shrum said. “We scored once in both halves. We had two starters down but our defense stayed strong. So, this is just a huge boost of confidence. This is something our girls have never experienced before.

They’ve never beaten West Memphis before. They’ve never had a conference tournament win. And now, we’ve gotten both all in the same game. So, our confidence right now is sky high.”

The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on the foot of Hailey Bass. Bass dribbled down the right side of the pitch and after drawing out West Memphis goalkeeper Rileigh Smith drilled the ball into the left corner of the goal for the opening score.

After Bass’s initial score, defense and goalkeeping took over. Pitching a shutout in the contest for Marion, Lady Patriots keeper Maggie Aureli recorded 20 total saves, 15 of which came in the second half as West Memphis played with a gusting wind to their back.

Aureli says the desire to keep the rival Lady Devils scoreless led to her focus in goals.

“Well, it’s just, they’ve beat us twice. So, I was very focused on not letting a ball past me,” Aureli said. “It means a lot to get a clean sheet against West Memphis especially since they have some pretty strong shooters, especially in the second half when the wind was at their back. I think we were very motivated to come out here and finally prove them wrong.

(Our senior class) has lost to them eight straight times. So, it means a lot to pull out a win.”

Having just played the Lady Devils in their last regular season match three days prior, losing 3-1, and seeing West Memphis earlier in the season allowed the Lady Patriots to head into Saturday’s district playoff game with a sound knowledge of the skill set of rival shooters like T.K.

Wesley and Rylee Elmore, according to Shurm.

“We saw them two days ago and we really got a good feel,” Shurm said.

“We know who they’re players are and we know who’s going to show out.

We know who they’re going to get the ball to.

That (Rylee Elmore) is just an absolute hoss and we knew it. So, we knew to stay on her. Seeing them Thursday, we had time to prepare Friday. So, we went out there and we worked on the things we didn’t do so well against them. So, it helped seeing them so many times and having a little time to prepare for them again.”

With time running down in the contest, the Lady Devils hopes of tying the match at one apiece remained alive as West Memphis played most of the second half around the Marion goals. However, the Lady Patriots sealed their victory in the final, 79th, minute as Brakia Johnson put Marion’s second goal into the Lady Devils’ net.

Johnson won the ball near midfield and broke away towards the West Memphis goal, dribbling down to around the 7 yard-line of Hamilton-Shultz Field in West Memphis. On the right side of the pitch, Johnson crossed the field with a shot that bounced off the left post and into the goal. Despite leading for 56 minutes, it wasn’t until Johnson’s goal that Shrum finally realized his team had punched their ticket to state.

“That first game we lost 1-0 when they scored in the last 40 seconds,” Shurm said. “So, we know not take off for a single second against this team.

So, it doesn’t matter. At that 30 second mark, I’m still nervous. My heart is still pumping. I still don’t know what’s going to happen. So, when she finally got that last goal and put the nail in the coffin, that was just the exclamation mark for me.”

With the loss, West Memphis will now play tonight at home against Jacksonville at 5 p.m. The Lady Devils need the victory over the Titans (0-11, 0-7) to earn a spot in the state tournament.

The Marion Lady Patriots carry their new-found confidence with them to Searcy tonight at 5 p.m. in a battle against the Lions (13-1-2 overall, 10-0) that will affect seeding in the 6A state tournament.

By Collins Peeples