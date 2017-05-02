Lady Pats ready for some home cooking

The Marion Lady Patriots softball team locked up homefield advantage throughout the 6A- East district tournament, and play their first game of the tour-nament tonight in Marion

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots (19-7 overall, 8-3 6A/5A-3 Conference) begin their run at a 6A-East Conference championship today against the Jacksonville Titans (13-12, 11-4) at home, with homefield advantage throughout the conference tournmanet as the top seed in the 6AEast.

Earning the number one slot and homefield advantage could serve as a huge convenience for the Lady Patriots, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“It’s just a place where we practice everyday and we’re comfortable,” Gray said. “(The team) has a lot of confidence there and I think our fans being there gives us a lot of energy.

There’s just something about playing at home that gives you that extra pump.

Your family and friends are there. It’s a field we’ve had a lot of success on. So, we just draw back on those memories of winning a lot of softball there.”

In fact the Lady Patriots have gone 8-2 on their home diamond this season, their only home-losses coming in the opening game of the season in a non-conference match against the Southaven Charges (17-10) and on April 20th against the Valley View Blazers (19-6, 13-2).

Softball is often a game of routines, whether it be wearing the same headband worn in the last team victory, eating the same meal every night before a game or listening to a certain song in the dugout before taking the field.

Gray believes it’s the ability of his team to execute certain routines that makes the Marion players more relaxed and comfortable playing at home.

“We all have our own little routines that we do,” Gray said. “When we go on the road, it’s a little different because you don’t know what the field looks like or what’s going on.

But, for home games, it’s always the same, whatever that routine may be. A lot of (the players) go get sonic drinks or a snack and then come out there to take batting practice like we always do. It’s the routine of doing it at home. I know it’s a big thing for me. So, it’s got to be a big deal for them too.”

Not having to ride a bus to the game also makes a difference in the success at home, according to Gray.

As opposed to checking out of school, hoping straight on a bus and going for a long ride, the Marion players can leave school and get to the field on their own terms, when playing at home.

“I’ve always thought bus rides sometimes have an effect on the initial start of a game, whether you’re up or down,” Gray said.

“Sometimes that bus ride can lull you to sleep or kind of make you tired.

Sometimes, I think it kind of has an effect on the start of a game. I don’t think it’s a big impact, but that kind of depends on how far you’re going.”

While Gray is happy that his team will be playing at home, he doesn’t want the ladies from Marion paying too much attention to the top seed that they received in the 6A-East. Playing on their home field is nice, but once the Marion team steps on to the diamond, they still have to execute, according to Gray.

“Being a top seed is an awesome thing, but I don’t want the girls thinking that we’re the best team in the conference or now because we still got to go out there and earn it,” Gray said.

“That one seed doesn’t really mean anything when you go out there and step on the field.”

The Lady Patriots step out on to their home field against the Titans tonight at 5 p.m.

The winner of the game in Marion will face the winner of a contest between the Jonesboro Hurricane (16-8, 8-3) and the Searcy Lions (11-12, 5-7) for the 6A-East championship.

The loser between the Lady Patriots and Titans will face the loser of Jonesboro vs. Searcy for third place in the district.

Wins and losses in the district tournament affect team’s seedings in the Arkansas 6A State Softball Tournament in Benton with first round of state games slated to begin on May 11th.

By Collins Peeples